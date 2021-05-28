The Amazon PS5 and Xbox Series X restock nearly happened again – when to get it

If you missed the first Amazon PS5 restock, or the GameStop PS5 and Xbox Series X restock this week, that means you aren't following our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you alerts – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. In the last 24 hours, the big console restock news is that a second Amazon PS5 restock almost happened – and the Xbox Series X was a part of this round, too. Sadly, Amazon appears to have had a site-wide glitch, meaning the inventory could be held up for another restock date. If it happens today, May 28, or another date and time, Matt will send you an alert via Twitter.

What happened with the Amazon PS5 restock?

The second Amazon PS5 and Xbox Series X restock nearly happened on Thursday at 6pm EDT / 3pm PDT, about 32 hours after the first restock. Technically, only the PS5 Disc was available on Wednesday morning, while the PS5 Digital Edition and Xbox Series X were first-timers last night.

However, no one was able to add these products to their Amazon cart and check out in the end. Instead, they were greeted with an error message: "This item cannot be shipped to your selected delivery location. Please choose a different delivery location." You could cart the console with various tricks we'll explain below, but you couldn't check out.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

At first, this Amazon restock was thought to be a limited regional drop based on the very specific error message. That made sense. However, we soon discovered – according to Matt Swider's two-thousand Twitter replies – that no one was able to cart a Microsoft or Sony next-gen console in the US.

When will Amazon restock PS5 and Xbox Series X?

According to Amazon customer service support, there was a 'website issue' and both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will be back in stock 'soon'. It's important to note that this error message wasn't just limited to new consoles. We also saw the same problems with the newly announced Sonic Colors Ultimate: Launch Edition pre-order. Amazon refused to deliver it to our address or any address we tried in the US.

The good news is that some Matt Swider Twitter followers were able to get a $40 discount from Amazon customer service reps for their trouble.

(Image credit: Twitter)

Amazon officials also promised to call affected customers who complained once new PS5 and Xbox console inventory went live. That seemingly indicates that the next Amazon PS5 and Xbox Series X restock is imminent. Hence why you should follow PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider for his Twitter restock alerts today.

However, we've also seen customer service chat reps throw out random answers at Walmart, Best Buy and just about every other American retailer. Basically, they're all about telling people what they want to hear. You could probably convince them to tell you there was going to be a PS5 restock today every single day of the week.

In other words, take this news with a grain of salt.

Amazon PS5 restock trick to cart the PS5

Knowing when the Amazon PS5 and Xbox restock will happen based on our Twitter alerts will get you halfway to buying a next-gen console. The other half requires you to successfully cart the item. To do that, we have some tips.

Sign in to your Amazon account ahead of time (most people have this done)

Make sure your address and credit card information are up to date (again, easy)

If the add-to-cart button vanishes or you can't complete the checkout process, select the gray 'Add to List' button that's near 'add to cart'.

Select 'View List' when the next dialogue box pops up. It'll take you to your list.

Try adding PS5 (or Xbox Series X) to the cart from there and try to check out

Try this repeatedly. Don't give up. It's often not out of stock – can take 30 mins to buy.

The 'View List' strategy has been an Amazon trick that's been around for years, and it's become a crucial way to shop for the PS5 and Xbox Series X since their launches in November 2020. It doesn't always work, and some people will still see the infamous 'Amazon dogs' that appear whenever you hit a 'Page Not Found' error (Amazon's version of a 'Sorry' 404 error page), but it's helped thousands of people buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X when others couldn't.

Of course, as we've said during our restock advice, persistence is much more important than speed. Getting to the page quickly after seeing our restock alert usually allows you to have more chances to try to add the PS5 to your cart. But oftentimes people give up too easily before the console is truly out of stock.