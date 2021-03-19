Amazon PS5 restock time: when and how to buy the 46,000 PS5 consoles

There's an overdue Amazon PS5 restock that could happen at any time, with 46,000 consoles in the company's inventory, according to photos seen by TechRadar.

It's not uncommon for retailers to shift the date and time of PS5 restocks (we see it all of the time – Best Buy did it to us last week), so while Thursday, March 18 came and went without a restock, we're keeping an eye out for a rescheduled PS5 drop.

It could be as soon as today, Friday, March 19. What time? While we don't know yet, we're keeping eyeing 3am EDT (midnight PDT), when Amazon did a surprise restock two cycles ago, and today at 10am EDT, the last time it had a restock.

What we do know is that Amazon has 46,000 consoles, according to our sources, and the same people mentioned that there would be 38,000 on sale on March 3 at 10am EDT (accurate to five minutes), which also first reported by YouTuber Jake Randall.

Two important facts: Right now, the following two links lead to PS5 consoles that cost $1,000 on average from third-party vendors who are using Amazon Marketplace due to the demand that Sony can't meet. We've gotten a lot of messages from people outraged at the price. This ain't it, chief.

Ignore those prices. When the Amazon PS5 restock happens, the current listings will be replaced by consoles 'sold and shipped' by Amazon.com. At that point, the ability to add to cart for $399 and $499 will appear on those same pages we've linked.

Why get an Amazon PS5 restock alerts? On average, we see PS5 restock sell out in less than three minutes. Some retailers release inventory in waves to extend the time to buy to 30 or 45 minutes, but when a PS5 restock happens unabated, you have under three minutes to buy the consoles. In other words, seconds count.

Amazon PS5 restock: how to buy it

This PS5 restock will sell out in minutes if not seconds because Amazon is such a popular US retailer with an easy to navigate checkout system.

So how do you buy the PS5 from Amazon today when the time comes? First, you need to decide between PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital Edition. We recommend the Disc version for two reasons: it's often more plentiful at retailers and you can play disc-based games in addition to digital ones. That opens you up to games that get cheaper more quickly and used games.

Amazon remains the hardest retailer to buy from because everyone has their details set up in advance. No one is fumbling around, trying to log in to Amazon.com as they would be for Target or Walmart. And most people have their credit card information or their home address ready. Amazon makes things so easy. That's good and bad.

Amazon also doesn't sell the Sony PS5 console as a bundle. So you won't be forced to buy games or accessories. It's just the standalone console. That's good in one sense, but bad news because bundles a lot last longer. Resellers have a much harder time profiting from bundles, as they can't mark up games and accessories (which are readily available outside of Sony's PS5 DualSense charging station).

Amazon PS5 restock: is 46,000 consoles a lot?

46,000 PS5 consoles are up for grabs during the Amazon PS5 restock, according to our sources. We don't know the breakdown of PS5 Disc and Digital Edition inventory. We also don't have word of an Amazon Xbox Series X restock.

To offer context, the last Amazon.com restock of the PlayStation 5 was on March 3, and the same tipster mentioned that the retailer had 38,000 PS5 consoles. Hundreds of the people following our (then smaller) PS5 restock Twitter tracker fed back to us that they got the console. So 46,000 is a massive number.

Is 46,000 a lot? This question came in to us via a Direct Message. 'It seems like a lot of consoles'. It's a big number, but not unheard of. Target, for example, has 1,904 retailer stores in the US, according to the company's official statistics.

If only 1,300 of those 1,904 stores carried the PS5 (some smaller stores in Manhattan don't get any) and individual inventory at each store was between 30 and 40 (we actually did on-the-ground reporting on this to confirm inventory numbers at several stores), then Target would be selling around 45,500 consoles – every two weeks.

Our PS5 restock track record

This imminent Amazon PS5 restock isn't the first time that multiple sources have come to us to reveal when the console would be back in stock. It's actually the third time in the last two weeks.

We also exclusively revealed the Target and Best Buy restock dates last week thanks to multiple sources inside retailer warehouses and in management positions. Side note: you shouldn't expect new Target stock this week, making the Amazon PS5 restock all the more meaningful.

We've been there on minute one for other retail inventory launches, with GameStop, Antonline, Walmart and Sony Direct notifications as soon as the consoles goes back in stock.

Best Buy warehouse this week. Photo provided exclusively to TechRadar. Alterations have been made to protect the identity of our source. (Image credit: Best Buy employee)

With the help of warehouse sources, we've gotten other PS5 inventory projections correct, including quantity, the time, and date of shipments.

Here's why the PS5 restock date and time is never set in stone at brick-and-mortar retail stores until the last day or two – and this may apply to Amazon, too: every warehouse around the Unites States that is due consoles needs to get the consoles in first – and there needs to be enough of them distributed around the country. It's an inventory and logistic necessity, we're told.

Also, Amazon, like Best Buy, may not sell through its full inventory to consumers. Some consoles may be held in case someone comes back with a console that's defective. We're told situations like that are rare, but it does happen, so there needs to be enough stock to remedy those issues from each store.

We'll continue to update this page as we hear more about the impending Amazon PS5 restock.