Amazon Nintendo Switch stock will ship in time for Christmas

The Nintendo Switch is back in stock at Amazon after a rough few weeks of February shipping dates. Those delayed deliveries are all sorted now, though, and you'll be able to wrap your hands around these Joy-Con before Christmas Day.

Amazon's latest Nintendo Switch stock will ship in time for the big day, but that's going to change very quickly as more shoppers catch on to the new wave of inventory. We would recommend you move quickly, then, to make sure there's a console under your tree this year.

You'll find more information on this Nintendo Switch stock just below, but we're also rounding up all the latest Nintendo Switch deals right here on TechRadar as well.

The Nintendo Switch has been out of stock for immediate delivery for a while now, but you'll find it back on Amazon's shelves today - and it arrives in time for Christmas. We were previously seeing February delivery times for this console, so a sudden shipment of Joy-Con is certainly welcome.

You'll also find the rare Animal Crossing Edition up for grabs here as well - and you'll get it in time for the holidays too. This is a rare pick up and to see it in stock this close to Christmas is a real treat.

