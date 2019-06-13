Amazon home security systems: the Blink home security camera gets a price cut

Secure your home and snag a killer with the best-selling Blink Indoor Home Security System at Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the two-camera kit on sale for $111.99. That's a $28 discount and the best price we've seen for the top-rated home security system.



The Blink home security system allows you to secure your home at an affordable price with free cloud storage and no monthly subscription fee. The wire-free security system will send alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected with a video link attached so you can decide how to respond. The Blink security system works with Amazon Alexa and offers a "Live View" streaming mode so you can watch your home in real time. The indoor security system includes two Blink cameras and mounting kits, a quick start guide, and a pair of AA lithium batteries that offer an impressive two-year battery life.



Like we mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've seen for the best-selling Blink cameras, so if you've wanted to add extra security to your home - now is a perfect time.

