Amazon has an amazing AMD Ryzen 7 3800X deal ahead of Black Friday

If you’re in the market for a new desktop processor that'll give you plenty of bang for your buck, you won’t want to miss this amazing early Black Friday deal on the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X.

Over at Amazon, you can save a massive $60 on the Zen 2-based CPU, with the retailer offering it for just $339.99. You’re not just bagging yourself a powerful CPU either, as AMD also includes a Wraith Prism LED Cooler in the box – one less thing to worry about when you're building your PC.

The Ryzen 7 3800X is based on AMD’s highly-efficient 7nm Zen 2 architecture, which means it's a great CPU for both productivity and gaming. The 8-core, 16-thread processor is fully unlocked and can hit Turbo speeds of 4.5GHz, delivering competition-class gaming performance and unmatched multitasking.

The Ryzen 7 3800X also supports PCIe 4.0 connectivity, which means that as well as offering backwards compatibility, the CPU will work with the most advanced motherboards, graphics and storage. When it's time to upgrade your PC again, your processor will still be ready to go.

So if you’re after a chip that can handle work and play equally well, the AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is tough to beat – especially at this price. You'll want to move quick though, this deal won't be around for long.

AMD Ryzen 7 3800X $399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

The AMD Ryzen 7 3800X is a powerful desktop processor that is perfect for both work and play. This CPU promises to deliver competition-class gaming performance and unmatched multitasking. This bundle also includes a CPU Cooler in the box.View Deal