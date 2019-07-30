Amazon device deal: buy one Echo Dot and get another for free

If you missed out on Amazon device deals during Prime Day, then you're in luck. Right now Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for the price of one when you apply the coupon code DOT2PACK at checkout. The best-selling Echo Dot currently retails for $49.99, so with this deal, you're saving 50% off for both smart speakers.



The 3rd generation Echo Dot is a smart speaker that works with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more using just your voice. You can ask Alexa to stream songs from popular services like Amazon Music, and Spotify, and pair with your second Echo Dot for stereo sound. The compact speaker also works with other compatible smart home devices to turn on lights, adjust the temperature, lock the door, and more completely hands-free.



This coupon code promotion is a limited time offer, and we don't know how long Amazon will have the Echo Dot on sale. This might be your last chance before Black Friday to get the smart speaker on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

Two Echo Dots (3rd Gen) | $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Amazon is offering two Echo Dots for the price of one ($49.99) when you apply the code DOT2PACK at checkout. The smart speaker works with Alexa and can control other smart home devices with the command of your voice.



