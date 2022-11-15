Amazon Black Friday sale dates announced - and upcoming deals revealed

Amazon has confirmed the dates for its Black Friday sales in both the US and the UK for 2022. Given how we've seen deals earlier than ever before at other retailers this year, it will not shock you to hear that both events will start before the day itself at the mega-retailer.

For those in the US, the Amazon Black Friday sale will be a 48-hour event that begins on Thursday, November 24.

The retailer confirmed the news in a press release and also shared a few of the deals to expect over those two days. These include price cuts of up to 70% on Amazon's own smart home devices, coffee machines, toys, appliances, Samsung, HP, Dell, Bose and Xbox – as well as a brand new Nintendo Switch bundle.

Meanwhile, for those in the UK, the end-of-year sale starts even earlier: Friday, November 18.

While there hasn't been an official announcement yet, banner ads are now plastered all over the site declaring the start of 'Black Friday Week' on that day. And the same message is being pushed in a recent round of TV adverts.

Without any kind of official word, though, we haven't got any early insights into the specific deals that will be available in the UK. Still, we can safely assume there will be a lot of crossover with the US sale, with Alexa devices, TVs, games consoles, laptops, headphones and home appliances all guaranteed to feature.

But you don't have to wait until either of these announced dates to bag a bargain as Amazon has discounts across a vast range of products live today, too. So, if you want to browse what's on offer, we've gathered together all the early Amazon Black Friday deals available right now on our dedicated hub. You can also check out some of the highlights from both regions below.

Today's best early Amazon Black Friday deals

Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $34.99 at Amazon

The premium version of Amazon's streaming stick is back to its lowest-ever price in the retailer's early round of Black Friday deals after this $20 saving. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content in the same quality as the standard 4K version, but the better spec means it's faster when you're navigating apps. Plus, it can make use of WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable streaming experience.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $229.99 at Amazon

The all-new AirPods Pro are down to $229.99 in Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Apple's premium earbuds include improved audio quality and noise cancellation and include a wireless charging case that provides more than 24 hours of battery life. As of right now, the AirPods are in stock and ready to ship, so you should grab this deal now before they sell out.

LG C2 55-Inch 4K Smart TV (2022): was $1,799.99 now $1,296.99 at Amazon

Another favorite Amazon Black Friday deal is LG's brilliant C2 OLED TV on sale for $1,296.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. Rated as our best TV of 2022 (opens in new tab), the LG C2 packs a stunning OLED display, an a9 Gen5 AI Processor, Dolby Atmos, and voice control. If you want the latest and greatest TV, then this deal is for you.

Sony WF-C500 Wireless Earbuds: was £90 now £49 at Amazon

Under intense review, we called these Sony earbuds "great value for money" – but that was at the full asking price. With 45% off, we think they're an absolute steal and then some. Yes, 20 hours of battery life can be bettered – but 10 hours from the buds alone certainly can't at this price point. They're also light and comfortable, providing an exciting, musical sound. Oh, and we've never seen them this cheap – until now.

De'Longhi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Infinissima Coffee Machine: was £109.99 now £39.99 at Amazon

This De'Longhi Nescafé capsule coffee machine is a whopping 64% off at Amazon ahead of Black Friday. For just £39.99, you'll get a 1.2-litre water tank, an adjustable drip tray that's suitable for all cup sizes and, most importantly, high-quality coffee brewed with a thick velvety crema (courtesy of the machine's 15-bar pump pressure). This particular De'Longhi model is also available in three different colour variants.