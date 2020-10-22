Amazon Black Friday deals can already save you $500 on 4K and OLED TVs

Amazon Black Friday TV deals are some of the most sought after offers over the holiday shopping season, and you can get your order in early today - courtesy of a range of limited time offers sitting as part of the 'Holiday Deals Dash' event.

Alongside many other retailers, Amazon is launching its Black Friday deals a lot earlier this year, with its most recent holiday sale offering up Black Friday-esque sales well ahead of the November 27 date.

Right now, you can take advantage of some stunning early Black Friday TV deals, with a range of LG 4K and OLED displays not only receiving pretty significant discounts but in some cases sitting at their cheapest prices yet. Take the Nano-85UNA, for example - the 49-inch powerhouse is down to just $546.99 right now, thanks to a $133 reduction down from the original $679.99.

There's some serious power packed into this display, now available for its lowest price yet. However, we're also seeing LG's OLED range included in Amazon's Black Friday TV deals this week.

The OLED BX is also available for its lowest price yet - just $1,396.99 with a $100 discount. Or, upgrade to the CX for $1,496.99 - down a fantastic $503 from $1,999.99.

We're rounding up all these Black Friday TV deals just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap TV sales available right here on TechRadar.

Today's best early Amazon Black Friday TV deals

LG NANO85UNA 49-inch 4K TV: $679.99 $546.99 at Amazon

Lowest price ever! This LG Nanocell display is down to just $546.99 right now at Amazon - that's the cheapest this powerful 49-inch TV has ever been. You're getting some serious tech under the hood as well, with local dimming for excellent darker colors, the a7 Gen 3 processor, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos audio, and native 120Hz refresh rate.

LG UN7370PUC 70-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $696.99 at Amazon

Save $303 on this massive 70-inch 4K display in Amazon's latest Black Friday TV deals. You're picking up a monster of a screen here, but there's still room for Active HDR and plenty of smart home features as well.

LG OLED BX 55-inch 4K TV: $1,496.99 $1,396.99 at Amazon

This LG BX OLED TV has taken a $100 price cut at Amazon this week, making this the cheapest offer yet. That means you can pick up stunning OLED technology for a fantastic price right now, with individual pixel dimming, the a7 Gen 3 processor, and even G-Sync and FreeSync for gaming. You'll also find the CX model available for just $100 more right now as well.

LG OLED CX 55-inch 4K TV: $1,999.99 $1,496.99 at Amazon

Save over $500 on this LG OLED CX TV - that's a stunning discount that brings the 55-inch model down to its lowest ever price at Amazon. You're getting a stunning picture here, with all the features of the BX above plus enhanced resolution and a native 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, if you're picking up a PS5 this year it's worth noting this model supports HDMI 2.1 already.

More Black Friday TV deals

Samsung 43-inch 7-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV: $299.99 $279.99 at Best Buy

For just $279.99, you can snag the Samsung 7-series, which is perfect for those more budget-minded folks who still want a feature-laden 4K TV from a top brand. They feature a universal guide that's super handy for streaming content and Samsung's Crystal Display technology for a sharp, clear picture.

LG 55-inch UN7000 Series 4K UHD TV: $399.99 $379.99 at Best Buy

The LG UN7000 Series might not be the top-end range from the tech giant, but it still manages to pack in an almost dizzying array of great values for the price. For a reasonable price, you're getting HDR dynamic tone mapping, noise reduction, a sharpness enhancer, as well as full smart assistant compatibility too.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame Series 4K UHD Smart TV: $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

If you've had your eye on the stunning Frame Series TV from Samsung, then you should check out this current deal from Best Buy. You'll score a $400 discount on this 55-inch model which includes 4K Ultra HD resolution and smart capabilities.

You'll find plenty more OLED TV deals around right now, but you can also check out the latest gaming monitor deals if you're after something better suited to your desk. Be sure to take a look at the best Fire TV stick prices as well if you're after something to watch.