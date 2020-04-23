Alienware gaming laptop deals see discounts of nearly $600 this week

These Alienware gaming laptop deals are offering discounts of nearly $600 in some stunning discounts over at Dell this week. With powerful RTX 2060 graphics, hexa-core 9th generation i7 processors, and massive SSDs on offer, there's some serious horsepower behind these gaming laptops.

You'll find a 512GB SSD Alienware M15 offering all those specs and available for just $1,499.99 this week, down from $1,913. Or, if you're looking for more display space, you'll want to check out the M17 model for just $1,599. From there, there are plenty of discounts available on configurations with 1TB SSDs, or if you're looking for something a little cheaper, you'll find more Dell G7 gaming laptop deals starting at $1,249.99.

Those are some excellent configurations offering stunning power for a discounted price tag this week. The Alienware M15 and M17 gaming laptops are a staple in the PC gaming market, so you know you're getting a tried and tested model here. If you're shopping under $1,000, we're also rounding up more of the best gaming laptop deals of the week further down the page.

Alienware gaming laptop deals

Alienware M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,913 $1,499.99 at Dell

Save $413 on the Alienware M15 gaming laptop this week at Dell. With a powerful hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and RTX 2060 graphics, this machine is ready to take on anything. With a 512GB SSD at your disposal, you'll have plenty of space to store all the latest games as well. Upgrade to a 1TB SSD for $1,649 by selecting from the hard drive options on the listing page.

Alienware M17 R1 17.3-inch gaming laptop | $1,808 $1,599 at Dell

If you're after a bigger display, you'll want to check out this 17.3-inch Alienware M17 gaming laptop deal. You're keeping that hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM, and RTX 2060 graphics but gaining that extra screen real estate. Double down on that SSD storage by adding another 512GB drive for $1,829.99 at Dell.

Alienware M15 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $2,493 $1,899.99 at Dell

Save nearly $600 on this Alienware gaming laptop deal from Dell. There's a massive 1TB SSD sitting inside this machine, with 8GB of RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and a 9th generation i7 processor. That's plenty of power to play with at an excellent price this week.

Dell G7 gaming laptop deals

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,654 $1,249.99 at Dell

Boasting a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660Ti graphics, and a 512GB SSD, this Dell G7 gaming laptop deal offers some fantastic specs for the price. With a gorgeous slimline profile and 144Hz narrow bezel display, all that power is contained in a statement chassis as well.

Dell G7 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,554.98 $1,279.99 at Dell

You're getting a balance between bulk and speed in your storage here - trading down to a 128GB SSD but picking up a 1TB hard drive at the same time. That's more than enough for keeping everything on one machine and can be incredibly powerful if you manage your storage well. You're also getting that hexa-core 9th gen i7 processor and 16GB RAM, but one of the main draws here is the stunning RTX 2060 GPU hiding away in this 15.6-inch laptop. Upgrade to a 256GB SSD / 1TB hard drive model for $1,599.99.

More cheap gaming laptop deals

MSI GF63 Thin 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $699 at Adorama

Here's a gaming laptop that features a 256GB SSD and 9th Gen i5 processor for under $700. These kinds of specs are normally reserved for the premium machines so you're getting a lot of bang for your buck here. Rounding out the package is a GTX 1650 and 8GB of RAM, meaning that there's nothing being sacrificed here - a very attractive deal for the money. This item is temporarily on backorder, but you can still secure yours for this fantastic price.

MSI Alpha 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $999 $899 at Newegg

Grab an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 8GB RAM, and a massive 512GB SSD in this MSI Alpha gaming laptop deal. A 15.6-inch thin-bezel display with AMD Free-Sync, and anti-ghosting keys make this a spectacular cheap gaming laptop, with plenty under the hood to make that discount well worth it.

ASUS TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop | $1,299 $999 at Newegg

If you want the best and you're willing to go all out then jump on this ASUS and save yourself $200. This machine is packing some serious horsepower with an RTX 2060, 3rd gen Ryzen 7, 512GB SSD and a huge 16GB of RAM. These are desktop challenging specs that will enable this laptop to handle most high-quality graphics settings at 1080p, and with high frame-rates.

