Alexa support is now built into Ultimate Ears wireless speakers

Want to get chatty with your Bluetooth speaker? Then if you're the proud owner of selected Ultimate Ears devices you're in luck, as the Boom 2 and Megaboom wireless speakers now support Alexa voice commands.

That means the portable sound systems can be controlled using Amazon's digital assistant, letting you play music, check sports scores or set reminders wherever a wireless internet connection is available.

Simply open the Alexa app on your Android device, hit the Bluetooth button and say what you need.

Alexa on the road

It essentially makes Alexa a portable companion, beyond the stay-at-home Echo and Echo Dot wired devices.

But it does come with a few limitations. Firstly, the 'Just Tap and Ask' feature that the Ultimate Speakers rely upon is an element exclusive to the Android build of the Alexa app, ruling paired iOS devices out. Secondly, a number of Android devices aren't supported for "known experience reasons", including Pixel and OnePlus phones, as well as the Huawei Mate 9.

Still, if you're an existing owner of the Ultimate Ears speakers, and happen to have an Android device handy, this is a nice bonus to have.