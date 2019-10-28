AirPods Pro announced: noise cancelling comes to Apple's true wireless earbuds

Apple has finally lifted the covers off a true Apple AirPods successor, announcing the arrival of the AirPods Pro. With a new fit and the addition of a noise cancelling mode, Apple is finally looking to take on the best true wireless earbuds out there with a souped-up model of its own.

The AirPods Pro now feature microphones not only for calls, but to aid their new noise-cancelling tech, too. They'll listen to external noise and counter it against the tunes then delivered in to your ears, while a 'Transparency' mode will do the opposite, boosting the sound of your surroundings over the top of your playlists. Transparency mode is triggered by squeezing the stems of the AirPod Pro.

Featuring an all-new design with shorter stems and more bulbous buds, the AirPods Pro will finally come with interchangeable, flexible eartips in three different sizes which should allow them to have a better fit for a wider range of users. In a very Apple-like move, it seems they'll snap on or off, rather than having to be wriggled into place like other rubber tips. Vents in the buds "equalise pressure" too, helping you to forget their intrusion into your ear.

Launching on October 30, they'll set you back $249 / £249.

New AirPods were of course revealed earlier this year, but the upgrade was a minor one, focusing on faster pairing among a few other tweaks. This new generation is a more considerable upgrade.

Developing story...