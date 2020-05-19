AirPods deals: AirPods Pro now only $219 with their lowest price ever from Verizon

Cheap AirPods deals are back this week at Verizon, with an even lower price than before. Right now the AirPods Pro's are just $219.99 (was $249.99).

A few weeks ago Verizon had an initial sale of these premium Apple earbuds for $225 - which was already the lowest price we'd ever seen in the US on an AirPods Pro deal. Competitor AT&T price matched Verizon's initial sale pricing of $225 last week, and now, not wanting to be outdone in the AirPods deals wars, Verizon has just slashed their prices even further.

If you're looking to pick up some premium earbuds in the latest Apple sale then the AirPods Pro are definitely worthy of consideration. While more expensive than the standard Apple AirPods, you're getting noise cancellation, water resistance, and customizable silicone earbuds - perfect if you can't get those other AirPods to fit well.

Aside from the ongoing AirPods Pro price wars, there are actually some other great AirPods deals on offer this week as well. Over at B&H you can pick up the standard AirPods for just $139.95 (was $159) right now, or the upgraded wireless charger case AirPods for $169.95 (was $199). With over $20 in savings, these wireless earbud deals are great if you're looking for that Apple goodness but don't want to commit to the pricier Pro's.

Not in the US? check out the best AirPods deals in your region just below.



Today's best AirPods deal

Apple AirPods Pro | $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Cheap AirPods Pro's are back this week at Verizon, and for an even lower price than before. Enjoy active noise cancellation, customizable silicone earbuds, and a water-resistant build with these fantastic premium earbuds from Apple, now $30 cheaper thanks to Verizon.

View Deal

Other great AirPods deals

Apple Airpods (2019) with charging case | $159 $139.95 at B&H Photo

The very cheapest AirPods deal you can grab right now are these second-generation AirPods on sale with a $20 discount at B&H. If you can do without the wireless charging case, this is great deal as you're getting those premium features for much less - balanced audio, a good fit, and seamless iOS integration.

View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) Wireless charging case | $199 $169.95 at B&H Photo

But...if you do happen to have a Qi-compatible charging pad then the AirPods with an upgraded wireless charging case are also on sale with a neat $30 discount at B&H. Aside from that really handy upgraded case, you're getting the same base AirPods here, with all those excellent quality Apple hallmarks.



View Deal

