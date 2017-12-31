After Christmas sales 2017: the best deals for the final day of year

Today is the last day for After Christmas sales is 2017, so we've updated our list of US deals from stores like Amazon, Walmart and Target.

Below, you'll find that just because the holiday are over doesn't mean American retailers aren't desperate to inch up their profits in the remaining hours of 2017.

You can find deeply discounted After Christmas bargains at stores aiming to either profit off of your returns and make you of your Christmas gift cards.

Here's how we can help: we've researched all of the deals and wound up with 30 individual rollback prices – and yes, we checked them twice. PSA: most deals will expire at the end of today, Sunday, December 31. Once January 1, 2018 rolls around in a few hours, it's back to the original MSRP for many of them.

We've also applied our expertise to finding the best over US stores where you can find the top After Christmas sales. That's what we'll begin with below on this newly updated page.

But first, who are After Christmas sales online shoppers exactly? Three specific types of people come to mind. First, anyone who just got gift cards (that's a lot of people right now). Second, anyone who didn't get what they wanted on Christmas Day yesterday (hands up – that's a lot of you, too). And, third, anyone who is returning something today (again, that is a lot of people).

Pro tip: gift cards often can't be returned to stores in most US states (Hawaii being an exception), and there's usually an expiration date stamped on the fine print. So better use them now with these After Christmas sales before it's too late or you forget about them completely.

Whether you're returning something you didn't want (and certainly didn't ask for) or spending your gift cards, here are the best year-end price drops, based on our research of stores in the US. It spans sales from A to Z – Amazon and eBay to Target and Zappos.

Where are the best After Christmas sales?

The most frequent question we get is: where did I shop for After Christmas sales. The simple answer is online, but the more complex answer has forced us to research hundreds of retailers. We've boiled it down to the list below, naming the top ten of the most trusted stores in America, all with significant deals.

Here are links the best stores with After Christmas sales for 2017.

These ten retailers were the best in the lead up to the holidays, so we've ranked them, based on our research, based on their price cuts and product inventory.

30 After Christmas sale highlights

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) $79.99 ($20 off)

Amazon Echo speakers were among the most popular gifts for Christmas. Good news, they're still on sale, and the new flagship Amazon Echo 2nd gen is 20% off today.View Deal

Nintendo Switch is in stock (in both colors)

Finding a Nintendo Switch in stock was quite a feat during 2017, and of course after the holidays are over, it's quite simple. We have found it on Amazon for its normal price –finally.View Deal

7% off PS4 Slim 1TB console in After Christmas Sale

Finding a PS4 Slim console deal late into the Christmas season became a nearly impossible task. That's why we won't blame you if you waited for this After Christmas sale today.View Deal

Tile Mate & Slim tracker combo pack for $59.99 ($10 off)

Tile trackers are among our favorite After Christmas sales, and there are few deals better than this combo set that give you four different trackers for $10 off the normal price.View Deal

Samsung UN65MU6300 65-inch 4K TV is $899.99

This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV ranks among the best deal we've seen before 2018. The crisp 4K resolution will look even better when you remember you saved more than 22% off.View Deal

55-inch TCL Roku TV is now just $699.99 ($200 off)

One of our favorite affordable TV makers has a great deal on a 4KTV with HDR starting at a size of 55 inches. Best of all, it has Roku built-in, so it comes with our preferred set-top box software. You can score this deal on Amazon.View Deal

Refurbished iPad Pro 9.7-inch just $344 (was $729)

The iPad Pro was such a popular Christmas gift deal because Apple discounts are rare. It continues to be with last year's 9.7-inch Pro tablet with WiFi and 3G cellular still on sale. Grab refurbished by a professional for a whopping $303 off on Blinq!View Deal

Fitbit Flex 2 – $40 off

Start on your New Year's resolution early with $40 off the thin and light Fitbit Flex 2 (Black). Though it lacks the bells and whistles of more robust Fitbit devices, at $59 on Amazon, this tracker is just what you need to stay on top of your activity goals without spending a lot. View Deal

Beats Solo2 Wired On-Ear Headphones $40 off

Beats headphones are on sale after Christmas, which means you won't have to pay that $199.95 launch price on Amazon. You will at other retailers, so be sure to shop well.View Deal

Xbox One S with Battlefield 1 ($51.99 off)

Didn't get the Xbox One S during Christmas? Well, you can still get 19% off this Microsoft console, which usually costs $279 with a game like Battlefield 1 through Amazon.View Deal

Under $414.99 for a MacBook Air – 58% off!

We love the size and form factor of the old 11-inch MacBook Air that isn't being sold anymore. Luckily, eBay has it on sale via a refurbished sale, and it's just $414.99 today.View Deal

$50 off Dell Inspiron 13 5000 laptop

You can't go wrong with a Dell, and that's especially true when Amazon has the Dell Inspiron 13 5000 2-in-1 for 7% off today. You pay $649.View Deal

DJI Mavic Pro is $857 (was $999)

The best drone for consumers who want a portable drone is the DJI Mavic Pro, and it's $141 off on Amazon during this after Christmas deals period. Have at it today.View Deal

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K Blaster, Red is $79.99

We've gotten a kick out of testing the Nerf Rival guns in our TechRadar office for... uh, review. We're happy to share this Toys R Us deal for $20 off with you, in case you want to join the fun.View Deal

Panasonic RP-HJE120-PPK is $8 (was $15)

You don't need to buy expensive earbuds to get great sound quality. Panasonic's in-ear earphones are comfortable to wear, come in a variety of colors, and are 47% off at Amazon. View Deal

Save $50 on Sonos Play:1 $149 (was $199)

Look at these Sonos deals today because there's a rare sale happening on all of the company's top speakers. You can find the Sonos Play:1, for example, for $50 off.View Deal

Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones are $118

Sony's XB950N1 headphones check a lot of boxes. Not only do they cancel out noise, but they are also wireless and are packed with extra bass-leveling goodness. Amazon has them for a gigantic $132 off right now.View Deal

Nikon D5600 with kit lens now $946 (was $1,196)

On top of a solid $350 discount for the Nikon D5600 and all-around kit lens, this bundle packs in crucial goodies including a 16GB SD card, lens filter, bag, cleaning supplies and software. View Deal

(Image: © Amazon) LG Q6 (Prime Exclusive) for $120 off

Provided you're cool with your lockscreen being taken up with ads and offers from Amazon, it's hard not to be impressed with this deal. You'll only end up paying $179 for the device – that's 40% off from the list price.View Deal

LG G6+ (Prime Exclusive) for $300 off

If you're dead set on the real deal from this year's major LG release, this Amazon Prime-exclusive deal will get the 5.7-inch QHD phone for a massive $300 off – just mind the Amazon lock-screen ads.View Deal

SanDisk Ultra 64GB with adapter is $22.99 (was $39.99)

You need a way to store all those photos and videos, right? This microSDXC card with adapter is perfect for just that purpose, especially now that it's 45% off at Amazon.View Deal

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller is $43.89 (was $59)

Most consoles only come with one controller in the box, so you already have to buy another one (or three) to game with friends. Why not get a Sony DualShock 4 wireless controller for 27% off at Amazon?View Deal

$150 off Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder Ride-On

Normally $499 and only $349 today, your kid cool roll around like Luke Skywalker with this sick Star Wars Ride-On whip. It's the best way to roll up to the latest Star Wars movie.View Deal

Canon MX492 printer is $41.99 (was $99.99)

This Canon wireless all-in-one printer makes a great gift for anyone who works from home or who needs a compact printer in their office. At 58% off at Amazon, you're saving a bundle, too.View Deal

There are more After Christmas sales coming through, now that Christmas Day is over and done with. We'll keep this page updated with more deals and our list fresh every chance we get.

Why After Christmas sales are so important

We like to highlight After Christmas sales in our news coverage because it's the last time you'll find savings in 2017. Many items will return to their original price in 2018. That's a problem if you procrastinate on buying that Amazon Echo, for example.

Yes, there may be price drops in 2018 here and there, but everything is on sale at once through these After Christmas Sales and Year-End Deals on Amazon, Walmart and so forth. There's a better shot you'll get what you want on December 30 than you will next month in January or February. Deals are rare in the New Year.

The other issues is, through our expertise, we know that CES 2018 is coming up and product refreshes will happen at the event (though many products won't launch until March at the earliest). You'll find many gadgets in stock today, but that same tech might be sold out after December. It's happened to us before.

Who should online shop for After Christmas sales

US stores with After Christmas sales are focusing on everyone returning gifts this week, as they're already online on their site or in stores. It's a great opportunity, and has continued into December 30.

You also have all of those consumers who just received gift cards and aren't quite sure what to spend them on (sadly, you usually can only spend them at one place). It's "money," often with an expiration date. That makes these After Christmas deals extra tempting today.

Finally, you can't always get what you want on Christmas, so it's nice to see a few price drops lingering around today, so you can pick up what you really want.

When do After Christmas sales begin and end?

After Christmas sales don't have a refined end date like other online shopping holidays. In fact the start date even had some wiggle room in 2017.

The deals started pouring in before Christmas Day, five days ago, precisely when stores closed down for the holiday. This was to ensure items were discounted as soon as they opened back up the day after Christmas.

These sales will transition into year-end deals, but really, they're one in the same. But some After Christmas sales won't last forever.

Why buy today during After Christmas sales

This is an easy one. Retailers are trying to make increase their profits before the end of 2017, so they're discounting as much inventory for you as possible.

Stores in the US also might not have sold as much of certain products as they would have liked, so offloading what didn't sell well enough is easier to do when it's dressed up as an After Christmas sale with a flashy price drop sign.