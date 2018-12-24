After Christmas sales 2018: the best deals the day after Christmas

Day After Christmas Sales for 2018 are here to help you buy what you didn't get as a present for Christmas, and US retailers like Walmart, Amazon and Macy's are happy to oblige with discounts.

We've tracking the price drops that are happening – even ahead of Christmas Eve – to highlight the best After Christmas deals on the internet. A lot of the discounts from a month ago are actually holding up, and we're seeing even cheaper prices in some cases.

The trick here is get what you really wanted, and do so at a better price. Retailers in the US want to offload extra inventory between now and January and lure buyers who are returning gifts into spending as much or even more money with them.

So, if you're looking for the best After Christmas sales today, check our constantly updated list of deals below.

Nest Hello Video Doorbell $229 now $179 at B&H Photo

If you bought this Nest video doorbell before today, you may have paid too much. It's on discount with an After Christmas sale and one of our favorite among video security items. View Deal

Nest Hello Video Doorbell $229 now $179 at B&H Photo

If you bought this Nest video doorbell before today, you may have paid too much. It's on discount with an After Christmas sale and one of our favorite among video security items. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49 now $29 at Amazon

Please don't pay $50 for an Amazon Echo Dot. There are several distinct times of the year that this Alexa-powered smart speaker is on sale, and this is one of those times. You can get it for $20 off.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) $49 now $29 at Amazon

Please don't pay $50 for an Amazon Echo Dot. There are several distinct times of the year that this Alexa-powered smart speaker is on sale, and this is one of those times. You can get it for $20 off.View Deal

After Christmas sales tip from the experts

Here's a great piece of advice for everyone shopping online: look for open-box or refurbished items in excellent condition during After Christmas sales. People who don't exactly get what they want and never play with the tech often return it. US retailers have to label these items open box and the typically come with significant price drops.

For example, that Apple HomePod deal for $250, down from $350, was actually price matched by an open-box discount that lasted a lot longer. In one case, we got it for $238, and it was listed in excellent condition.

The same will go with items like this PS4 Pro:

PS4 Pro console (3rd Gen) $399 now $349 at Best Buy

This standalone PS4 Pro console is $50 cheaper because someone opened the box. You'll want to pay attention to make sure that it's a solid piece of hardware, but that's better than paying full price.View Deal

Apple HomePod $349 now $249 at B&H Photo

Anyone who paid full price for an Apple HomePod will feel short changed now, as it's $100 off with this B&H Photo discount. It may not last forever, as others have it for the full $350 MSRP.View Deal

LG 43-inch UK6090 4KTV $399 now $249 at Best Buy

Best Buy has a lot of TV inventory, and that means you'll find cheap prices on a dazzling new 4K TV, starting with the low price of this LG UDHTV that's $150 off today. View Deal

We'll continue to update our After Christmas sales list throughout the week, as we discover more discounts. This is just the start of what we expect US retailers to price drop. We'll also keep tabs on which deals expire, so you can hit checkout with reliable deals, as many after likely to sell out.