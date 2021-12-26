After Christmas Fitbit sale: deals on the Fitbit Inspire 2, Sense and Charge 5

If you're looking to get in shape for the new year, a fitness tracker can be the perfect companion, and lucky for you, Amazon's after Christmas sale has fantastic deals on Fitbit's best-selling activity trackers. We've sorted through all the offers to bring you the best after Christmas Fitbit deals just below.



Some of our favorite Fitbit bargains include the all-new Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for $169.95 (was $179.95), the Fitbit Inspire 2 marked down to $85 (was $99.95), and a massive $110 discount on the Fitbit Sense.



See more of today's best Fitbit deals, and if you're looking for more of today's top offers, you can see our roundup of the best after Christmas sales from retailers including Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, and more.

After Christmas Fitbit sale

Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $79.95 Fitbit Ace 3 Activity Tracker for Kids: $79.95 $70.73 at Amazon

Save $9 - If you're looking for an activity tracker for kids, Amazon's after Christmas sale has the Fitbit Ace 3 on sale for $70.73. Designed for ages 6 and up, the Ace 3 encourages kids to keep moving and provides eight days of battery life.

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $79.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a small, but functional watch will help you with your fitness and health throughout the day. The Fitbit Inspire 2 is easy to use and has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s now on sale for $79.95 at Amazon's after Christmas sale.

$179.95 Fitbit Charge 5: $179.95 $169.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - While we've seen a lower price before, Amazon currently has a $10 discount on the all-new Fitbit Charge 5. The powerful fitness tracker is well suited to anyone who's starting to get serious about working out but doesn't yet need a fully-fledged sports watch.

Fitbit Sense: $299.95 Fitbit Sense: $299.95 $190 at Amazon

Save $110 - Amazon has the Fitbit Sense on sale for a record-low price of $190 when you apply the additional $10 savings at checkout. The Fitbit Sense goes beyond everyday activity tracking to offer additional stress, skin temperature, and heart monitoring for a more holistic understanding of your health and fitness.

More after Christmas Fitbit deals

See more of today's best Fitbit sales and deals and shop the best Christmas sales that are happening right now.