Access over 500 video guides when you subscribe to Digital Camera

We are delighted to announce the launch of PhotoClub e-learning, our new portal with access to over 500 video guides giving you access to over 35 hours of expert photography training.

Join today to get 13 issues of your favourite magazine subscription in print and digital formats, unlimited access to the e-learning hub, a free expert handbook at Christmas plus much more.

Choose from Digital Camera, Britain’s best-selling photography magazine, PhotoPlus: the Canon magazine or N-Photo, the world’s only monthly magazine for Nikon SLR users.

You won’t just get your choice of magazine sent to you every month, we will also give you access to a digital version of the magazine too for you to enjoy on your tablet or smartphone. You will also get a binder to store your magazines, and an Outdoor Photography guide – plus other Member Plus benefits. And, of course, you will get unlimited access to our PhotoClub video guides..

Find out more now, join PhotoClub and unlock hundreds of expert videos, and much more by going to www.myfavouritemagazines.co.uk