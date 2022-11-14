A VPN isn't just for Black Friday – get NordVPN at its cheapest ever price

You're probably counting down the days to finally grab one of the many Black Friday deals or Cyber Monday deals, bagging yourself the latest security software at the best prices.

You might not need to wait any longer, however. One of the best VPN services on the market, NordVPN has just launched a pretty tasty time-limited offer for TechRadar readers only.

Starting today and set to expire on November 20, users can now get a two-year subscription for the equivalent of a tiny monthly fee of $2.49/£2.09 (opens in new tab). Do note that you'll have to add the 2-year plan to your basket to see the reduced price.

This latest VPN deal drops NordVPN's original pricing by a generous 70%, making online privacy even more affordable.

You have just a few days to grab this offer before it goes, so make sure not to miss it. Below is everything you need to know about Nord's latest bargain deal.

NordVPN's VPN deal in full:

(opens in new tab) NordVPN's best deal: 2-year plan | from $2.49 a month | Save up to 70% (opens in new tab) While the NordVPN's longest subscription has always offered the best value for money, TechRadar readers now have the opportunity to save up to 70% on this popular VPN. This means users can subscribe to its 2-year plan for what works out to be just $2.49 per month for people in US and £2.09 for those based in the UK. If you are ready to commit, simply follow the link on this page to enjoy this exclusive offer. You may see a different price, but don't worry. Once in your basket, the provider will automatically add the coupon NORDEXCLUSIVE on your purchase. As always, you have up to a 30-day money back guarantee to try it out risk free. The offer ends on November 20.

What makes this NordVPN deal so good?

Perhaps the most popular VPN on the market right now, there are quite a few reasons why we all love NordVPN so much.

If better online privacy is your main concern, the provider has plenty of features to secure your digital life. These include a strict no-logs policy, powerful encryption protocols and some advanced options like its malware protection, ad-blocker, Double VPN option and latest addition Meshnet.

In terms of performance, NordVPN won't let you down either. During our last round of testing, the provider shined with excellent connection speeds making it into the top six fastest VPNs with peaks of 820 Mbps when connected to its WireGuard-based NordLynx protocol and 470 Mbps with OpenVPN.

We were very impressed by its unblocking power, too. Its huge array of international servers (more than 5,500 across 80+ locations worldwide) are exactly designed to bypass any types of online restrictions. With a 100% unblocking record, it also proved itself as the perfect streaming VPN granting us access to foreign catalogs on basically all the platforms around. These include the likes of Netflix, BBC iPlayer, ITV, Amazon Prime, and Disney Plus.