70-inch Sony 4K HDR TV for just $799 is more screen than your eyes can handle

If you thought the best Cyber Monday deals had been and gone, think again – anyone on the hunt for a huge TV have just got a very tempting offer from Amazon in the US.

It's knocking an enormous 65% off the price of the Sony X830F 70-inch 4K HDR TV, a massive Alexa-enabled smart TV, bringing that price down to a reasonable $799.99 from a whopping $2,299. That's a hell of a lot of TV for a price that some similar spec'd TVs at half the size would cost.

Today's best Cyber Monday TV deal

Sony X830F 70 Inch TV: $2,299 $799.99 at Amazon

A giant screen at a not-so-giant price, get almost a third off this Alexa-enabled 4K HDR TV from the Sony Bravia range, which will put a cinematic 70 inches of screen in your home.

While it's not one of Sony's absolute flagship models, it's still a very capable TV, making use of Sony's Triluminous display technology for vibrant colours and rich contrast levels, as well as offering 120Hz motion for clarity in fast-moving scenes and sports broadcasts.

As for the platform, Sony's using Android TV, which offers all the major streaming services, voice control with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and plenty of options for renting and buying TV shows and movies. It's a great way to get a cinematic experience in your house without breaking the bank.

Not in the US? Check out some great TV prices in your region here: