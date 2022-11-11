7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 11)

Audio player loading…

We’re currently in that awkward seasonal middle ground between Halloween and Christmas (for those who celebrate both holidays), meaning the entertainment giants are all gearing-up-but-not-quite-ready to launch their respective festive content slates.

Netflix, though, has decided to get ahead of the other best streaming services by releasing its first big Christmas film of the year: the Lindsay Lohan-starring romcom Falling for Christmas. You can bet your bottom dollar that the next six weeks of recommendations will be dominated by tinsel-laden new movies and TV shows, so enjoy the relative calm before the storm while you can.

Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the biggest new streaming arrivals heading to the likes of Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max over the next few days.

The Crown season 5 (Netflix)

Netflix’s uber-popular royal drama series, The Crown, returned for its fifth (but not quite final) season on November 9.

Set during the most tumultuous period in the recent history of the Royal Family, The Crown season 5 explores the well-publicized end of Charles and Diana's marriage, John Major's time as Prime Minister, and the Queen's annus horribilis in 1992. Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter) inherits the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman, while Jonathan Pryce, Dominic West, and Elizabeth Debicki join the cast as Philip, Charles and Diana, respectively.

Critics are divided over how well – or indeed sensitively – The Crown’s latest season dramatizes its most controversial historical moments. However, despite its flaws, this regal thriller looks set to remain one of the best Netflix shows around.

The English (Prime Video)

The folks over at Amazon Studios don’t get enough praise for delivering consistently original new movies and TV shows, and Prime Video gets another quirky-looking series this weekend in The English.

A co-production with the BBC, this six-episode western – set on the American frontier in the 1890s – centers on a woman’s quest for revenge against the man she deems responsible for the death of her son. Emily Blunt heads up the show’s cast alongside Chaske Spencer, with Rafe Spall, Toby Jones, Ciaran Hinds, Stephen Rea, and Tom Hughes in supporting roles.

Critics are lapping up The English – and for different reasons. From “rare, sensational masterpiece” to “pure, delicious, American cheese”, the verdicts have been varied but unanimously positive. No doubt we’ll be adding this one to our list of the best Prime Video series very soon.

Falling for Christmas (Netflix)

And so the festive entertainment season begins with Falling for Christmas on Netflix.

Starring Lindsay Lohan (Mean Girls), this new Netflix movie follows a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress whose life is upended when she suffers an amnesia-inducing skiing accident in the days leading up to the world's most prominent holiday.

Okay, that synopsis sounds a little bleak – but Falling for Christmas looks as kitsch as festive movies get. That seems to be the critical consensus, too; reviewers are calling this one a low-budget but mindlessly enjoyable holiday drama that does little to mix up the tried-and-tested romcom formula.

Mammals (Prime Video)

The Late Late Show host James Corden swaps one restaurant-based drama for another this weekend with Mammals on Prime Video (thank you, we’re proud of that one).

This six-part comedy drama – from award-winning screenwriter Jez Butterworth (Jerusalem) – stars Corden as Jamie, a Michelin-starred chef whose sanity is tested when he discovers that his wife, Amandine (Melia Kreiling), is having multiple affairs with other men. Sally Hawkins, Colin Morgan and, uhm, Tom Jones (?) also star.

Critics have heaped praise upon Corden for his impressively nuanced performance in Mammals, so we’d recommend giving the show a try before passing judgment on its admittedly divisive leading man.

Mythic Quest season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

One of the best Apple TV shows , Mythic Quest, returns for its third season this weekend.

New episodes of the hit videogame developer workplace comedy find Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) working on a brand new game at GrimPop, while back at Mythic Quest, new boss David struggles to hold things together. Community star Danny Pudi also returns to the fray as Brad.

The first two episodes of Mythic Quest season 3 are available to stream now on Apple TV Plus , with the remaining eight installments set to arrive weekly every Friday through January 6.

FIFA Uncovered (Netflix)

Just in time for the start of 2022 FIFA World Cup, Netflix has seen fit to remind football fans of the controversial (and downright immoral) dealings that granted host nation Qatar ownership of this year’s tournament.

This four-episode series highlights the influence of corrupt bureaucrats and self-interested FIFA bosses on the world’s game, using archive footage and interviews with responsible parties – including public enemy number one Sepp Blatter – to paint a damning picture of football’s dirty underbelly.

Critics have called FIFA Uncovered “queasily thrilling” and “like a particularly repulsive true-crime show,” so it sounds like a shoo-in for a place on our list of the best Netflix documentaries .

The Big Brunch (HBO Max)

Closing out this week’s selection of streaming recommendations is new HBO reality series The Big Brunch.

Hosted by Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy – who, incidentally, recently joined the cast of Sex Education season 4 – this eight-episode show tasks ten talented chefs with putting a creative spin on everyone’s favorite in-between meal: brunch. As you’d expect, it’s a competition, and the winner stands to take home an almighty $300,000 (think how many eggs you could buy with that!).

The first three episodes of The Big Brunch are available to stream now on HBO Max, with the remaining five installments due to land weekly over the next two Thursdays (in batches of three and two, respectively).

