7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (April 1)

We’ll admit it: there’s a lot of new stuff to watch right now. Bridgerton season 2 is already breaking Netflix records , Peaky Blinders season 6 has begun streaming in the UK and you’re unlikely to have already caught every one of this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees (if you have, we salute you).

Nevertheless, streaming services have seen fit to drop yet more great new movies and TV shows into the mix this weekend. Headlining the latest crop of arrivals is Marvel's Moon Knight on Disney Plus , but there’s plenty of non-superhero content to enjoy over the next few days, too.

Below, then, we’ve rounded up the seven biggest new titles available to stream on Netflix , Prime Video , HBO Max and more this weekend.

Moon Knight (Disney Plus)

Marvel fans, it’s finally here. Oscar Isaac’s ice cool vigilante, Moon Knight, has swooped his way onto Disney Plus, ready to add some hooded heroics to your watchlist.

A lesser-known name in the exhaustive Marvel canon (to casual comic book fans, at least), Moon Knight tells the story of Steven Grant (Isaac), a down-on-his-luck museum employee whose Dissociative Identity Disorder gives way to a violent alternative personality. Ethan Hawke’s Arthur Harrow squares off against Moon Knight in this six-part series, which we described in our review as a “god-tier show that sets a stunning new bar for the MCU .”

Episode 1 is available to stream now, with the remaining five instalments arriving on a weekly basis every Wednesday. For their exact arrival times, check out our detailed guide . Trust us, you’ll want to catch this one – even if Marvel-themed adventures aren’t your thing.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

The Outlaws (Prime Video)

Having already streamed on BBC iPlayer in the UK earlier this year, Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws comes to Prime Video in all its comedic (and dramatic) glory.

The Office co-creator wrote and stars in this six-episode series, which tells the tale of eight minor lawbreakers who, while performing community service together, become embroiled in a much larger – and infinitely more dangerous – criminal conspiracy. Screen legend Christopher Walken leads the show’s cast alongside British actors Clare Perkins, Rhianne Barreto and Eleanor Tomlinson.

The Outlaws is available to stream in its entirety on Prime Video now, and has already been renewed for a second season following near-universally positive reviews earlier in the year.

Now available to stream on Prime Video.

Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

Speaking of screen legends, Gary Oldman (in his first regular TV role) heads up the cast of Apple’s latest drama series, Slow Horses.

A same-name adaptation of Mike Herron’s 2010 novel, the show revolves around a low-level division of British intelligence agency MI5 and its washed up spies, who find their humdrum careers kicked into action when the ‘real’ agency fails to respond to a dangerous threat.

Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce, Olivia Cooke and Jack Lowden star alongside Oldman in Slow Horses’ six-episode first season, which will be joined by an already-shot second season next year.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Julia (HBO Max)

Legendary US TV chef Julia Child is the subject of HBO’s newest true-to-life series, which comes from the mind of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Daniel Goldfarb.

Simply titled Julia, the show charts Child’s life in 1960s Boston as she pioneered her long-running cooking show, The French Chef, and rose to become one of the world’s first TV celebrities. Happy Valley's Sarah Lancashire leads Julia’s cast as Child, alongside David Hyde Pierce as her husband, Paul.

The series’ first three episodes are available to stream now on HBO Max, with the remaining five arriving weekly every Thursday. UK viewers will have to wait until April 12 to catch this one on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Now available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood (Netflix)

If you’re keen for something really different to watch this weekend, Netflix’s Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood could be the answer to your prayers.

Boyhood director Richad Linklater returns to the big screen (well, sort of) with this animated feature, which tells the story of the 1969 moon landing from multiple perspectives. The movie shares the visual style of Linklater’s previous animation, 2006's A Scanner Darkly, and features the voice talents of Jack Black, Zachary Levi and Glen Powell.

In our book, all of the above suggests Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood – despite its needlessly lengthy title – is a genuinely unique take on one of history’s most iconic moments. Houston, we’ll be watching.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

Moonshot (HBO Max)

Sticking with Lunar-themed movies, HBO’s Moonshot puts an intergalactic spin on a classic romantic premise.

Up-and-coming director Christopher Winterbauer helms this story of two college students (Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor) who sneak onto a Mars-bound space shuttle to be reunited with their respective partners (talk about commitment!).

The movie’s trailer doesn’t have us thinking Moonshot will rock the genre boat too much, but it does at least look to be an easy watch for those after some cheesy romantic sentiment this weekend. UK viewers, though, will have to wait to catch this one at a later date.

Now available to stream on HBO Max.

The Bubble (Netflix)

Knocked Up and The 40-Year-Old Virgin director Judd Apatow helms The Bubble, a new Netflix meta-comedy following the cast and crew of a CGI-filled blockbuster operating under pandemic-restricted conditions.

Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, David Duchovny, Karen Gillan, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Rob Delaney and many more star in the fictional cast of the equally fictional movie, Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest, which itself (rather ironically) satirizes the state of modern cinema.

If you've ever seen an Apatow feature before, you’ll know what type of comedy to expect from this one – but The Bubble also seems like a genuinely eye-opening look at how many movies are made nowadays.

Now available to stream on Netflix.