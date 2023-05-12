7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more this weekend (May 12)

Depending on your perspective, one of the biggest benefits of the streaming revolution has been the shortening of theatrical exclusivity windows. In other words, films that debut in theaters now land on the best streaming services far, far quicker than they used to, and this weekend, Ben Affleck’s new Nike drama, Air, gets the on-demand treatment.

The Matt Damon-starrer is now available to stream on Prime Video – having only hit theaters as recently as April – and is joined on this week’s list of new options by The Mother on Netflix, The Muppets Mayhem on Disney Plus and many more new titles.

Below, then, we’ve rounded up seven new movies and TV shows to catch on streaming services over the next few days.

Air (Prime Video)

If you missed Ben Affleck’s new Nike drama, Air, in theaters last month: fear not. The film is now available to stream (for free, no less) on Prime Video.

Starring Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Chris Tucker, Jason Bateman and Affleck himself, this true-to-life sports biopic traces the development of Nike's iconic Air Jordan basketball sneakers – though Michael Jordan himself doesn’t actually feature.

Critics’ verdicts ranged from “unsatisfying” to “a joy to watch” when the film debuted in April, so we’re inclined to believe that Air could yet earn itself a place on our list of the best Prime Video movies .

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

The Mother (Netflix)

Having originally been slated for release in 2022, The Mother finally makes its way to Netflix this weekend.

This paint-by-numbers-sounding thriller stars Jennifer Lopez as a deadly female assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years before. Gael Garcia Bernal, Joseph Fiennes and Omari Hardwick count among the film’s supporting cast.

In fairness, Lopez herself has earned praise for her “kick-ass” performance in The Mother, but the film overall has been largely panned by critics. Don’t count on this one making our list of the best Netflix movies any time soon, but if you want an actioner starring one of the most charismatic actors on the planet, it's got to be worth a go.

Now available to stream on Netflix.

The Muppets Mayhem (Disney Plus)

In the mood for some music-making Muppets this weekend? Disney Plus has you covered with new mockumentary series The Muppets Mayhem.

This 10-episode comedy show centers on Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem Band as they attempt to record their first studio album with the help of an ambitious music executive (Lilly Singh). Original songs come from Linda Perry, while Adam F. Goldberg (creator of The Goldbergs) and Bill Barretta share showrunning duties.

Guest stars for The Muppets Mayhem include – wait for it – Morgan Freeman, Paula Abdul, "Weird Al" Yankovic, Ryan Seacrest, Steve Aoki, Danny Trejo, Lil Nas X, Ben Schwartz, Ziggy Marley and many, many more, so music fans should find plenty to enjoy here.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus.

Eurovision 2023: The Grand Final (Peacock)

What more can we say about the Eurovision Song Contest that you don’t already know?

This year’s Grand Final takes place in Liverpool – on behalf of last year’s winners, Ukraine – with 26 contestants battling it out to be crowned Europe’s best/worst/cheesiest (delete as necessary on the night) performer.

US viewers will find the show streaming on Peacock at 12pm PT / 3pm ET this Saturday, while those in the UK should head to BBC iPlayer at 8pm BST (also on Saturday). And don't forget that the Eurovision movie on Netflix from 2020 is a fun time!

Available to stream from Saturday on Peacock in the US, and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

City on Fire (Apple TV Plus)

Apple’s latest foray into slick detective drama, City on Fire, begins streaming on Apple TV Plus this weekend – and it could be one of the best Apple TV Plus shows yet.

Adapted by Gossip Girl co-creators Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage from the 2015 novel by Garth Risk Hallberg, this eight-episode thriller charts the fallout of 2003 Central Park shooting that took the life of a promising NYU student. Chase Sui Wonders, Wyatt Oleff, Jemima Kirke, John Cameron Mitchell are among the show’s ensemble cast.

City on Fire has earned mixed reviews from critics, with most of the praise directed towards its performances, style and soundtrack. The series’ first three episodes are now available to stream on Apple TV Plus, with the remaining five installments arriving weekly every Friday through June 16.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.

Class of '09 (Hulu)

Hulu may be joining forces with Disney Plus in the coming months, but the streamer’s latest FX-produced series, Class of '09, is remaining exclusive to its own TV library for now (in the US, at least).

This eight-episode drama jumps back and forth between the past, present and future to illustrate how artificial intelligence (AI) technology impacts – both positively and negatively – America's criminal justice system. Sounds ominous.

The show’s cast is headed by Kate Mara and Brian Tyree Henry, with Brooke Smith, Sepideh Moafi and Brian J. Smith in tow as supporting characters. The first two episodes of Class of '09 are available to stream now on Hulu in the US. UK viewers will find the same two entries streaming on Disney Plus under the Star banner.

Now available to stream on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK.

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV Plus)

This week’s documentary pick chronicles the “personal and professional triumphs and travails” of Hollywood legend Michael J. Fox.

Now streaming on Apple TV Plus after enjoying a rare theatrical release, this feature-length film shines a light on Fox’s ongoing battle with Parkinson's disease and the Back to the Future actor’s continued commitment to living life as an “incurable optimist.”

Critics have described Still as “stirring”, “intimate” and “enormously watchable”, so this could be one of the best Apple TV Plus movies of 2023. Oh, and UK readers will probably be happy to learn that Back to the Future itself is on Prime Video right now, if you want a palate cleanser afterwards.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus.