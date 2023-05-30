6 new Netflix Original movies and shows you can’t miss in June

It’s a great time for Netflix subscribers – password crackdowns aside – with a host of Netflix Original programming set to be released in June.

A number of big-name TV shows and anthology series are releasing new seasons to the streaming service, alongside a sprinkling of animated fantasy and psychological horror to ensure there’s something for everyone – whether shapeshifters, sorcerers or teen drama is more your score.

Naturally, as Netflix giveth, it also taketh away, which means you should make sure you’ve caught up on any outgoing movies before they leave the service. But for anyone after something new to binge, here is our guide to the Netflix shows and movies coming your way next month.

Black Mirror season 6 (June)

Finally, more Black Mirror! The next season of Charlie Brooker’s beloved sci-fi anthology series is landing this month, with five standalone episodes that question our relationship to technology, media and more – from alternate histories of the 1960s to big-budget TV shows based on the life of a perfectly “average” woman.

It’s been a few years since the divisive fifth season, so we’re hoping this instalment sees a return to form – with the likes of Aaron Paul, Salma Hayek and Zazie Beetz in the cast, it’s certainly got a good shot.

Never Have I Ever season 4 (June 8)

The final season of Mindy Kaling’s hit teen comedy drama is here. It sees Dev in her sophomore year, navigating love, sex, school and family as this chapter of her life truly comes to a close.

Extraction 2 (June 16)

The action flick Extraction was a huge hit for Netflix, so it's unsurprising to see a sequel come our way. This time, we see Tyler Rake (played by Chris Hemsworth) trying to save the lives of a ruthless gangster's imprisoned family. Expect fast chase scenes, plenty of fight choreography and people occasionally being set on fire.

Run Rabbit Run (June 28)

Yes, Succession is over – but Sarah Snook (who plays Shiv in the hit drama) is forever. The Netflix Original Run Rabbit Run sees Snook take on the role of a fertility doctor, whose views of life and death are put into question after her daughter shows a growing obsession with a dead relative. Expect lots of psychological horror and shots of Snook looking incredibly distressed.

The Witcher season 3 (June 29)

Henry Cavill may be leaving The Witcher, but not before you get to see him in the titular role for a whole other season. The first half of season 3 is landing on Netflix at the end of June, as The White Wolf attempts to keep Ciri safe while war, magic and intrigue rages around them.

An official synopsis says the following: “Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers; instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic, and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line – or risk losing each other forever."

Nimona (June 30)

Nimona finally sees the light of day, years after a botched attempt by Disney failed to bring it to screen. This animated adaptation of N.D. Stevenson’s colorful graphic novel stars Riz Ahmed and Chloë Grace Moretz in a medieval fantasy world, where dragons and knights collide with lasers and secret government facilities.

Moretz plays the eponymous Nimona, a shapeshifting teen glued to the side of vengeful knight Ballister Blackheart, both of them trying to evade and outsmart the heroic Ambrosius Goldenloin (yes, the names are amazing) and subvert an oppressive state. Definitely not one to miss.