10 things to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more in July 2021

Summer has arrived in the northern hemisphere, but you shouldn't think that the world's leading streamers are taking a vacation from releasing new content.

Netflix, Amazon Prime and other big platforms are set to bring some of the year's biggest blockbuster movies and TV shows into your homes in July 2021. There'll be something for everyone, then, if you need a break from topping up your tan.

We've rounded up the 10 movies or TV series that you'll want to check out this month. There's a new Marvel movie (the first since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home), the return of an award-winning Apple TV Plus series and even a couple of horror productions to keep you entertained.

Read on to find out your next must-watch film or TV show for the month of July 2021.

No Sudden Move (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Thursday, July 1

HBO Max's No Sudden Move might not have been on your radar but, after you see the talent attached to this period crime thriller, you'll be all-in on it.

From acclaimed director Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Logan Lucky), No Sudden Move tells the tale of a group of small-time criminals who get more than they bargained for when a routine mission goes awry.

The film's cast includes Don Cheadle, Benicio del Toro, David Harbour, Jon Hamm, Ray Liotta, Brendan Fraser and Matt Damon, so expect plenty of top performances from this stacked line-up. Add in the talents of writer Ed Solomon (Bill & Ted series, Men in Black) and Soderbergh's signature approach to filmmaking, and No Sudden Move might be the sleeper hit of the summer.

It's unclear how this one will release in the UK.

The Tomorrow War (Amazon Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, July 2

An Independence Day-style alien invasion movie with a time-travel twist, The Tomorrow War is Amazon Prime's big summer blockbuster film.

Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) stars as Dan Forester, a teacher and ex-soldier who is recruited by the US army to aid humanity's fight against a terrifying alien race. So, what's the time-travel twist? The war is being waged 30 years in the future (and mankind is losing the battle).

Like No Sudden Move, The Tomorrow War has some big names including J.K. Simmons (Invincible, Whiplash) and Betty Gilpin (GLOW), so it should have enough star power to entice viewers to check it out. Its time-travel twist, too, gives it a unique spin on the 'alien invasion' trope that, like Edge of Tomorrow, may offer it an edge over similar movies.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, July 2

Netflix is ready to shake up its movie release formula with its Fear Street trilogy, a series of horror movies that are getting released weekly throughout July.

Based on R.L. Stine's novels of the same name, Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is the series' first entry. A group of teenagers (led by Kiana Madeira's Deena and Olivia Welch's Samantha Fraser) discover that horrifying events in their home town of Shadyside, Ohio are seemingly connected – and they could be the next victims to fall prey to the malevolent forces at play.

With Fear Street Part 2: 1978 and Fear Street Part 3: 1666 following on July 9 and July 16 respectively, it'll be intriguing to see how well Netflix's latest experiment performs. If it's a success, it's a model that the streaming giant could adopt more regularly moving forward.

Monsters at Work (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Wednesday, July 7 (new episodes weekly)

Monsters Inc. fans have already been treated to a Pixar prequel movie centered on Mike and Sulley (Monsters University), but what happened to the duo in the aftermath of the original movie's ending? That's what Monsters at Work, a new Disney Plus animated TV series, will explore.

Monsters at Work follows Tylor Tuskmon (Ben Feldman), a newly graduated Monsters University student who finds himself out of his depth on his first day as a Monsters Inc. employee. Why? Because Monsters Inc. is now harvesting children's laughter – instead of their screams – as the company's main fuel source, and Tylor isn't cut out for comedy.

If you're worried that Monsters at Work is moving away from the 2001 Pixar movie's beloved characters, don't fret. Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprise their roles as Mike and Sulley respectively, so there'll be plenty of continuity (and laughs) between Monsters Inc. and this new Disney Plus series.

Black Widow (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, July 9 (via Premier Access)

Finally, 14 months after its original release date, Black Widow will land simultaneously in theaters and on Disney Plus via paid Premier Access on July 9.

Set after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) is simultaneously on the run from the US government and her past. As people from her days as Russian spy re-enter her life, Natasha is forced to confront the mistakes she's made – and trying to stop the mysterious Taskmaster from causing chaos.

It's high time Black Widow received her own movie, and we're excited to see how it plays out. MCU fans who want to watch Black Widow in the comfort of their own home, though, will only be able to do so by paying the extra Premier Access fee, so bear this in mind ahead of launch.

Here's our review of Black Widow if you want to see what we thought.

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Sunday, July 11 (new episodes weekly)

Billed as a satire comedy that pokes fun at all-inclusive hotel resorts, The White Lotus is the brainchild of writer-director Mike White (School of Rock, Pitch Perfect 3).

The upcoming miniseries will follow the lives of hotel guests and staff at a tropical resort across a seven-day period, including 2 Broke Girls' Jennifer Coolidge, Baywatch's Alexandra Daddario and Looking's Murray Bartlett.

Judging by the trailer above, The White Lotus will be full of comedy capers and embarrassing moments as the hotel staff and guests become increasingly agitated with one another. One to stick on your 'watch list' for later in the summer.

It's unclear when it'll release in the UK.

American Horror Stories (FX on Hulu)

Every episode brings you a different nightmare. American Horror Stories, a twisted new anthology from Ryan Murphy, streaming July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu. @hulu #AHStories #AmericanHorrorSummer pic.twitter.com/SL7090nzwRJune 23, 2021 See more

When to stream it: Thursday, July 15 (new episodes weekly)

Ryan Murphy brings his signature horror style to Hulu in a new, exclusive anthology spin-off series called American Horror Stories.

Little is known about the writer-director's new project but, based on the trailer above, it seems that the TV show will tie into his previous horror-centric productions. The Murder House (last seen in American Horror Story season 1) looks like it'll be making its return in some capacity, if nothing else.

If you're a fan of Murphy's other works including American Horror Story seasons 1-9, this will be right up your street.

UK viewers will be able to catch American Horror Stories later in 2021 on Disney Plus Star, but an official release date hasn't been revealed just yet.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Friday, July 16

A sequel 15 years in the making, Space Jam: A New Legacy is set to take fans of a certain age on a trip down memory lane.

After LeBron James' youngest son Dom (Cedric Joe) is kidnapped by a rogue A.I. called Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), the legendary basketball star is forced to team up with Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and company to win a match against Al-G Rhythm's digital Goon Squad champions.

It's about time we got a follow-up to the cult classic Space Jam. If the above trailer is anything to go on, it looks like A New Legacy will recapture what made the original so good, too. That is, if you discount the sheer number of movie and TV cameos that Warner Bros. is strangely shoehorning into it.

UK viewers will have to see this one on the big screen, but US viewers can choose to watch it on HBO Max's $14.99 monthly plan.

Ted Lasso season 2 (Apple TV Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, July 23 (new episodes weekly)

The best TV show of 2020 is making its return in July. That's right, Ted Lasso season 2 is back to warm our hearts and offer us some of those tasty biscuits to lift our spirits once again.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League on the final day of last season, Ted Lasso season 2 will follow AFC Richmond's attempts to return to the top flight at the first time of asking. Not only that, but Ted (Jason Sudeikis) will need all of his signature charm and wit to win over newly appointed sports psychologist Sharon (Sarah Niles) and retain the support of his first-team squad.

Ted Lasso has earned a legion of fans (and plenty of awards) since it debuted last year. Its heart, humor and at-times hard hitting content set it apart from its peers and, if season 2 is just as good, we'll be set for another rollercoaster ride with Ted and AFC Richmond.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 (Netflix)

When to stream it: Friday, July 23

It's been 36 years since He-Man and the Masters of the Universe's second and final season was released, but we're finally getting a long overdue sequel to the critically-acclaimed animated series thanks to Netflix.

Created by Kevin Smith (Clerks, Dogma) and starring top talent including Mark Hamill, Sarah Michelle Gellar and Lena Heady, Masters of the Universe: Revelation is a direct continuation of where season 2 left off.

After a ferocious battle fractures the world of Eternia, Teela (Gellar) must solve the mystery behind the missing Sword of Power and prevent the universe from being destroyed.

With a stellar creative team behind it, beautiful animation and the fact that it continues season 2's story thread, we have high hopes for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. If you were a huge fan of the series back in the day, you won't want to miss this.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 1 will comprise six episodes, with Part 2 set for release later this year.