10 best air purifiers that you can buy in India right now

With the pollution level rising at an alarming rate, air purifiers have emerged as one of the saviours to fight rising complications due to air pollution. Seeing the rise in demand, most of the big brands have started making air purifiers which can cost you up to lakhs. But, before you make that purchase, it’s necessary to look at some decisive factors like the room size, filter replacement charges, standard certification, noise levels, electricity consumption etc.

We’ve been informing you about the best deals on various e-commerce platforms across wide range of gadgets and gizmos, and with Diwali being celebrated last week, air pollution has again taken a toll. Every year, the risk of rise in health related issues increases especially during the festival of Diwali, acting as the major contributor in growing pollution level. PM (Particulate matter) 2.5 is the term used to define the mixture of fine particles including dust, dirt, smoke and liquid having a diameter less than 2.5 microns so naturally it cannot be seen through naked eyes.

While the outdoor air pollution leads to serious health problems, the indoor pollution is no less harmful than that. According to WHO, 4.3 million people die from being exposed to household air pollution. To combat this, several companies have devised air purifiers which can improve the quality of the air indoors. It is believed that within the span of 2 hours, these air purifiers can improve the air quality from hazardous to good. So, in this piece, we have listed some of the best air purifiers which you can use to stay void of such vulnerabilities. And, if you are looking for a handy air purifier which you can carry on the go, the Kurin Atom is one such device that you can opt for.

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2

Using ultra dense Toray EPA filter, the Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier offers resistance from PM 2.5, pollen grains, dust and dirt particles and other allergic components. Equipped with powerful aero dynamic system, the purifier provides a 310m3/h Clean Air Delivery Rate(CADR) and circulates pure air in 21m2 area in 10 minutes. The term CADR refers to the international standard for measuring the effectiveness of the air purifier.

The cylindrical shape of the purifier allows the filter to trap the air from 360 degrees. Its activated carbon filter promises to filter harmful gases and bad odour from the air. It also comes with smart control system which allows users to control the purifier with their smartphone using the Mi Home App. The system also keeps a check on the filter and alerts the user when it needs to be replaced. Priced at Rs. 8,999, the purifier works silently with 58 percent less energy consumption. So, Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 is an affordable smart device.

Buy Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 for Rs 8,999 @ Amazon

Buy Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2 for Rs 8,999 @ Flipkart