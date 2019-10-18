The best Chrome VPN and extension 2019

It's no surprise that so many people are looking for a Chrome VPN. There's a massive overlap between the world’s most popular web browser and the software (a VPN) that has become many people's default choice for staying safe online.

Chrome offers plenty in terms of versatility. Its user-friendly setup, stability and security are some of the reasons why many of us have opted for it and waved goodbye to the likes of Internet Explorer, Firefox and Edge.

Add in the endless number of customisation options to be had by using various extensions and you can really turn Chrome into a personal browser tuned to your exact preferences. Of course, among this bewildering array of potential add-ons for Chrome are extensions from VPN providers, but how do you pick out the ideal VPN for Chrome?

In this guide, we'll give you all the options you need to pick out the best Chrome VPN for your computer. Once you're done, you'll be confident that the Chrome VPN extension you're installing is the right one for your web surfing and other online activity.

The best Chrome VPN in 2019

1. ExpressVPN

Best all-round VPN for Chrome

Number of servers: 3,000+ | Server locations: 160 | IP addresses: 30,000 | Maximum devices supported: 5

Impressive server coverage

Quality extension

Can’t use extension without the app

A bit more expensive than rivals

ExpressVPN routinely delivers on the software front, and its Chrome extension is no exception. It’s easy-to-use and has some neat features which are worth noting like DNS leak prevention and a kill switch.

However, one thing to bear in mind here is that you cannot use the ExpressVPN browser extension without having the appropriate ExpressVPN desktop app installed.

The Chrome VPN service did well in our performance tests, with speeds only slightly slower than our normal (non-VPN) rates. This provider maintains a favorable privacy policy with no logging of traffic data and online activity.

There are three available subscriptions which come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. It’s a bit more expensive than the average provider, with the yearly plan giving you the best value for money. The packages available are:

2. NordVPN

Best for ad and malware-free browsing

Number of servers: 5,600+ | Server locations: 60+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 6

Great server coverage

Ad and malware blocking

Monthly plan is expensive

NordVPN doesn’t offer a free Chrome extension, so you’ll need to set up an account with the provider to get this VPN for Chrome. Some of the major benefits here include the firm’s CyberSec feature which is designed to block adverts and prevent you accessing malware-laden sites, making your browsing a more streamlined and safer experience. The extension is also lightweight and user-friendly with just a simple couple of clicks needed to get things going.

Performance-wise, speeds were solid enough and certainly acceptable. Users have a large server network at their disposal, with over 5,240 servers and counting across the globe. NordVPN has a ‘no logs’ privacy policy, too.

The service offers a three-day free trial but it’s hidden on the website (find it here). There are four available plans which come with a 30-day money-back guarantee. With the exception of the monthly subscription, the plans are reasonably affordable with the limited three-year plan being particularly good value. The packages available are:

3. Hotspot Shield

Fastest VPN for Chrome

Number of servers: 2,500 | Server locations: 70+ | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Fast download speeds

Free 7-day trial

Monthly plan fairly expensive

Limited configuration options

After downloading the Hotspot Shield Chrome VPN extension, it only takes a couple of clicks before you’re up and running. You’re automatically assigned to the optimal server with the fastest connection speed. There’s not much here in terms of configuration options, but the extension is free – albeit with a limited choice of four locations (although on the plus side, you aren’t bombarded by ads).

Performance-wise, with this provider, our upload and download speeds proved to be a tad higher than what we’d normally see, with only a slight increase in latency. Hotspot Shield uses 256-bit encryption and frequently updates its browser add-on.

As mentioned, there is a location-limited free version, and a 7-day trial which you can use to thoroughly test the service for full access to all virtual locations and additional options.

Do note, though, that you'll have to go for the annual billing if you want affordable pricing since the monthly plan is quite expensive. Three plans are available, and the 2-year plan provides the most bang for your buck. The packages available are:

4. CyberGhost

Best balance of performance and price

Number of servers: 3,700+ | Server locations: 60 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 7

Free extension

Good performance

Monthly subscription expensive

Cyberghost offers a free Chrome VPN extension (proxy to be more specific) which you can set up in no time. The extension is quite simple with only an on/off button and the menu to choose the locations. There are four locations available: US, Romania, Netherlands, and Germany.

The performance is good, although depending on where you're connecting from, there might be some fluctuations. The extension encrypts your online browsing data with 256-bit AES encryption, but bear in mind that this free extension won't protect you from webRTC leaks.

If you want full protection, you'll have to choose one out of four plans available. With monthly subscription being expensive, your best bet would be one of the yearly plans. That being said, the limited 3-year plan offers the best value. The packages available are:

5. TunnelBear

Best free Chrome VPN

Number of servers: 1,000 | Server locations: 22 | IP addresses: N/A | Maximum devices supported: 5

Free plan

Highly user friendly

Long-distance performance can be slow

This Canadian provider is very user-friendly with some great performance, although longer distances can take a hit. The service is very simple to use and to use the extension, all you need is an email address.

TunnelBear offers a free plan with a limitation of 500MB per month, which isn’t that much but it’s still better than nothing. That being said, you can get an extra 1GB if you tweet about TunnelBear.

If you want more protection, the service also has a blocker add-on (blocks various tracking) for Chrome which works great with the VPN extension. There is good news on the privacy front, as the provider doesn’t record any information (apart from your email address) nor does it log any of your activities.

If you want to try out the paid service, you have a choice of only two plans. As usual, the yearly plan offers the best value and the packages available are:

How to choose the best Chrome VPN

For a Chrome VPN, you’ll doubtless be looking to protect your privacy while surfing, and to bypass censorship or unblock geo-restricted content. And as always, you’ll want strong encryption and protocol support for tight security.

Performance levels are also important, especially if you’re keen on using Chrome to access streaming services. And for obvious reasons, the Chrome VPN extension should be easy to setup and use.