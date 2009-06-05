Sky+ Remote Scheduler review

You've been able to remote record on your Sky+ box via a text message or the web for a while now; this new iPhone app, the Sky+ remote scheduler, lets you do the same from your iPhone.

It's a little ugly and lacks features, but it's quick and the TV guide, through which you can scroll or search, worked without a hitch. Once you've found a program you want to record, click on it, tap R and the instruction is sent to your Sky+ box.

The omission of any visual clue on the app to say that you've marked a programme for recording, as well as a lack of any other features to speak of, makes this seem like an early effort. The ability to add a series link would be greatly appreciated. Fingers crossed for version 2.0.

