You can now buy the JioPhone from MobiKwik

Telecom operator Reliance Jio has announced a partnership with payments platform MobiKwik, whereby the JioPhone will be available from the latter’s platform. This makes MobiKwik the first third-party platform to sell Reliance Jio’s popular 4G VoLTE budget phone.

Earlier, the JioPhone was available exclusively from the MyJio app and the Jio website.

To order the device, the customers are required to make a payment of Rs 1,500 from the MyJio app and they can get the device from a Reliance Store by submitting the required documents.

Reliance Jio had received millions of orders for the JioPhone during its first sale and the company had to suspend the bookings. According to market research firm Counterpoint, the JioPhone was the bestselling feature phone in India in the fourth quarter of 2017 with a market share of 26%.

Bikram Bir Singh, Business Head, MobiKwik said, "We are proud to become the first mobile wallet to sell Jio Phones in India. Users can book their phone in four easy steps and avail great benefits as well."

How to book JioPhone from MobiKwik

Like earlier, the customers can only book the JioPhone using MobiKwik and will have to go to a Reliance Jio store to collect their device. Booking a JioPhone using MobiKwik is very easy and can be done in just four steps.

First, the user needs to click on the Recharge icon at the bottom of the screen, then click on phone booking option and select JioPhone booking. Then, the user will be asked to enter their mobile number and pin code and then proceed to make the payment. Once they pay Rs 1,500, the user will get a confirmation message from Jio along with the details of the Reliance Store from where they can pick up their device.

JioPhone Specifications

To recall, the JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch display, 1.2GHz dual core processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, 2,000mAh battery and NFC support. It also comes with a voice assistant that will allow you to make calls, send SMS, play music, videos and surf the net.

The JioPhone comes with support for 22 Indian languages and the voice assistant supports all these languages.

The company is offering the Rs 153 plan for JioPhone users under which they will get 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD voice calls and free SMSs. Additionally, the company had recently introduced a Rs 49 plan under which the company is offering 1GB data and unlimited local and STD voice calls.

Both the plans come with a validity of 28 days and are available exclusively to JioPhone users. Apart from the data and voice call benefit, the plans also come with access to Jio’s suite of apps, including the JioCinema, JioMusic, JioTV and more.