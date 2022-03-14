Xiaomi Watch S1 Active global variant could get six colour options

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active made its debut in China back in December 20221. Now, the wearable is all set to launch globally on March 15, 2022. The smartwatch will be introduced alongside the Xiaomi 12 series smartphones.

The poster shared by Xiaomi hints that the wearable could be seen in at least six colour variants - Red, Green, White, Blue, Black, and orange. Previous reports already suggested that Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will be launched in India somewhere in the first quarter of 2022.

It was also said that the device would make its first appearance in the markets of Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Europe, followed by India. Nonetheless, as per the official announcement, the smartwatch will be launched for all the global markets on the very same day.

What can we expect from Xiaomi Watch S1 Active?

#StyleUpYourFitness in 3 days. Stay colorful and fit with #XiaomiWatchS1Active at the #Xiaomi12Series global launch. pic.twitter.com/vXqS0mMZFSMarch 12, 2022 See more

Until now, there is no official information related to the specifications of the wearable. In the past, rumours suggested that we could see a -inch AMOLED display in the device. Additionally, it will be protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Furthermore, the Chinese variant has also provided us a fair idea of what we can see in the Indian variant of the device. The watch may also get a 470mAh battery that can go on for 12 days once charged completely. It will get fueled from zero to 100 percent in two hours.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will feature health monitoring systems like SpO2 sensor, stress monitor, sleep monitor, energy level monitor, heart rate sensor, etc. We can also get to see 117 workout modes.

Competition

Here comes the main part, Xiaomi Watch S1 Active will have a face-off with products from different homegrown brands like Boat, Noise, Fire-Boltt, etc. These Indian companies have captured a considerable share of the Indian wearables market with a considerable share in market.

Recent launches like Boat Wave Pro 47, Boat Watch Blaze, Fire-Boltt Thunder, and more are gaining a lot of audience traction due to high-end features at affordable prices.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Active stands a chance against these devices only if the smartwatch is priced somewhere near the range of Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000. It seems like the pricing of the wearable will be revealed at the launch.

Want to know about the latest happenings in tech? Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram