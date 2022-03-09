Xiaomi 12 Series confirmed to launch globally on March 15

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi has been reportedly preparing its flagship lineup Xiaomi 12 for a global launch for some time. Today the company has formally announced that its flagship lineup will debut on the global stage on March 15.

Xiaomi wants to highlight the camera prowess of its phones, hence is promoting the launch event as “Master Every Scene.” And the social media teaser also says that the Xiaomi 12 Series, the answer to all implying that the upcoming phones are the answer to all the questions that users ask its competitors.

To recall, the company had announced three phones in December – Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro and the Xiaomi 12X. Both Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC at their core while the Xiaomi 12x has a Snapdragon 870 under the hood.

As of now, it is not clear if Xiaomi will introduce all three phones in the global markets. However, if you head over to Xiaomi’s CEO Lei Jun’s Twitter account, you’ll find a few camera samples of Xiaomi 12 Pro being shared there.

This tells us that the Xiaomi 12 Pro is definitely getting prepared for the launch. We did come across a few reports hinting at the existence of a Xiaomi 12 Lite and a Xiaomi 12 Mini. Though, we will have to wait a bit more for clarity.

Xiaomi 12 - A pricey affair?

A recent report leaked the exact pricing of the two flagship phones in the Xiaomi 12 Series. According to the report, the Xiaomi 12's price will start at €899 (roughly $990, £740, AU$1,340), while the 12 Pro will begin at €1,099 (around $1,210, £910, AU$1,640).

Though these prices were of the base variants, however, if the price point is indeed true then it puts the Xiaomi 12 Series in the price category of Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra – which is indeed surprising. Additionally, the higher starting price of these phones would also mean that there could be affordable variants waiting in the offing to launch soon.

While the component prices have gone up over the last year and a half, however, this seems to be a deliberate attempt by Xiaomi to pitch itself as a global player that is not just limited to making a budget and affordable phone.

Xiaomi 12 Series design revealed in renders

Right as we talk about the launch date of the Xiaomi 12 Series, folks at 91Mobiles have shared the press renders of Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro. The report suggests that there might not be any change in terms of the design of the global and the Chinese variants.

Both the phones carry a similar design with a flat display at the front with minimal bezels and a rectangular camera island housing a triple camera setup at the back. A punch-hole cut out for the selfie camera can be seen in the images. The Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro are expected to launch in the Black, Blue and Purple colour options.