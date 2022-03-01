Xiaomi 12 series might launch on March 15 globally

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi’s flagship lineup – Xiaomi 12 series is currently limited to China. However, this might change soon. As per a report, Xiaomi is expected to introduce the Xiaomi 12 lineup to the global markets later this month.

A report by GizmoChina citing unnamed “authoritative sources” says that the flagship series is heading for the international markets and the launch date has been tipped as March 15. It further adds that the phones might be first introduced in Europe as well as India as the first two international markets and later expand to other regions.

To recall, the Xiaomi 12 lineup includes three different phones as of now - Xiaomi 12, the Xiaomi 12 Pro, and the Xiaomi 12X and made their debut in China late last year. Though it is not known if the company will introduce all the three phones in one go to these markets or will announce them in a scattered manner.

In fact, there is a possibility that new variants of the Xiaomi 12 lineup might accompany one or two phones from the original lineup. One such phone could be the Xiaomi 12 Lite, that we recently came across, or the Xiaomi 12 Mini that we had initially heard about, which might make a surprise entry to the scene. However, we do not have any concrete information as of now.

Talking about the launch event itself, the report says that Xiaomi is expected to train its focus on the camera prowess of the phones. And hence the theme of the launch event could be set as “Master every scene.” The sources suggest that this could help the company market the camera setup of the phones as one of the best in the market.

Xiaomi 12 vs Xiaomi 12 Pro – What sets them apart

Both the devices in the Xiaomi 12 family, including the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro come with Qualcomm's latest flagship SoC the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 coupled with either 8GB or 12GB RAM.

These phones come with speakers tuned by Harman Kardon – a brand that Xiaomi has collaborated with multiple times in the past as well. The software on these phones is Android 12 with Xiaomi's MIUI 13 on top.

The Xiaomi 12 is a slightly compact device with a 6.28-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1100 nits’ max brightness. While the Pro sibling comes with a 6.73 inches AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh and 1500 nits max brightness. Both support Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Talking about the optics, the Xiaomi 12 gets a 50MP primary snapper, a 5MP tele macro camera and a 13MPultra-wide snapper. However, the Pro comes with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera too. Both the devices come with a 32MP selfie snapper

The stock variant comes with a 4500 mAh battery while the Pro has a tad bit bigger battery pack of 4600 mAh. The Xiaomi 12 comes with a 67W fast charging while the Xiaomi 12 Pro has a 210W fast charging. Both the phones come with a 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging.

