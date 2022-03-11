Fire-Boltt Thunder debuts in India with AMOLED display, SpO2 sensor, and more

Audio player loading…

Fire-Boltt has recently launched a new watch named Thunder in India. The smartphone is a sub-Rs 5,000 one with specs like an AMOLED display, durable battery, multiple watch faces, etc.

Just a few days ago, the brand rolled out a smartwatch named Ninja Call 2 in India. The smartwatch packs a SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, etc. The back-to-back launches by the brand suggests that the company is trying hard to sustain itself in the Indian wearable market.

Fire-Boltt Thunder pricing and availability

Fire-Boltt Thunder is available in the Indian market at a price of Rs 4,999. The first sale of the smartwatch is scheduled to be held on March 14 at 12:00 noon. The wearable will be available for purchase on Amazon India. It will be shipped in three different colour options - Silver, Gold, and Black.

Fire-Boltt Thunder specifications

Fire-Boltt Thunder comes equipped with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display along with 360x360 pixels resolution. The smartwatch has a circular dial along with high contrast display. The wearable will also support Bluetooth calling feature, and it also allows the user to receive and make calls via the watch only.

In addition, the smartwatch also features a built-in mic and speaker and a quick dial pad, call history, and save contacts. The wearable also supports playing local music, and the users can connect them with truly wireless earbuds. It has a battery that can last for a week once charged completely.

When it comes to health features, Fire-Boltt Thunder has a body temperature monitoring system, SpO2 sensor, and heart rate sensor. Furthermore, the smartwatch will have features like menstrual reminder, sleep monitor, and meditative breathing. It will include 30 sports modes like badminton, cycling, running, basketball, etc.

A major highlight regarding the device is that it comes with Google Voice Assistant support. It allows the user to make calls via voice commands. The wearable also has notification updates. The smartwatch also gets a few games like flappy bird clone and 2048.

