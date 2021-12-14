Xiaomi watch S1 launch timeline, market availability tipped online

Audio player loading…

Xiaomi already has a diverse portfolio when it comes to gadgets. The brand has tried its hand at a variety of gadgets and electronic items like smartphones, laptops, wearables, etc. Now, the latest rumors suggest that the brand will be soon rolling out a new smartwatch, Xiaomi Watch S1, in the Asian and European markets.

A report on 91Mobiles suggests that the Xiaomi Watch S1 could belong to a new smartwatch series by Xiaomi. Tipster Mukul Sharma has said that the watch may reach the Indian shores. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

Another rumor doing the rounds is that Xiaomi is planning to remove the Mi branding from its smartwatch segments. The launch of the Xiaomi Watch S1 in the global market can be a major step towards the same. However, nothing can be said with complete belief until there is an official confirmation by the company regarding Mi branding removal.

Xiaomi Watch S1 availability and launch timeline

According to the reports, Xiaomi Watch S1 is going to roll out in the first quarter of 2022. It could be first introduced in the market of Singapore, Indonesia, Europe, and Malaysia primarily.

Apart from this, there is no other information regarding the specifications and features of the smartwatch right now. The high chances are that we will start getting to see more leaks and rumors related to the device as soon as the launch approaches.

Previous offerings

Check out the Mi Watch Revolve Active at Amazon Check out the Mi Watch Revolve Active at Amazon Price: Rs 9,999

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Watch Revolve Active in India in June 2021. The smartwatch by Xiaomi comes with Amazon Alexa support. It has a 1.38-inch color AMOLED display with over 110 watch faces. In addition, the wearable also has a built-in GPS GLONASS system.

Not only this, but the Mi Watch Revolve Active also had a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor, sleep tracker, energy and stress indicator, and a 24/7 heart rate monitor. Once charged completely, the smartwatch can go on for 14 days straight.