Xiaomi Watch S1 is expected to launch tomorrow in China

Xiaomi’s most important launch for the year is just a day away now. While we will see the company introducing its flagship phone lineup – Xiaomi 12 during the launch event, it is reported that the Chinese tech giant might also introduce its new wearable - Xiaomi Watch S1 along with the shiny new phones.

The company has shared a poster on its social media handles in China teasing the launch date and the design of the watch as well. Though the poster doesn’t show the watch in its full glory, you can see the watch from its side showing off a round dial and a couple of buttons on its side.

From what we see, it's safe to assume that the watch may have a metal body and the buttons will help users navigate through the menu. The button placement is similar to what we saw on the Mi Watch Revolve, however, we aren’t very sure of their functions. Xiaomi also hasn’t revealed anything as yet.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

First wearable with a new branding

The company sometime back did away with the Mi branding on its smartphone and is now expected to follow the suit with other products as well. The poster also reveals the name of this wearable as “Xiaomi Watch S1” confirming the same.

The previous smartwatch from the company was Mi Watch Revolve will probably remain the last watch with the Mi branding.

The Mi Watch S1 is expected to launch in the overseas markets early next year – starting with Europe, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore. It might even launch in India sometime next year, however, we do not have any information about its availability in any of these overseas markets as of now.

There is a probability that Xiaomi might reveal its global launch dates during the launch event, as of now, we can only wait.

