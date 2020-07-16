Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition available on open sale

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that its Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition laptops are available to purchase in an open sale now. Users can now simply head on to Amazon India or Xiaomi’s official online store any time to purchase either of the variants anytime.

Introduced last month in India, the Mi Notebook 14 and Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition marked Xiaomi’s entry into computing devices in the country. While the much-anticipated devices did impress with their build, finish and price, a missing webcam turned out to be one of the biggest gripes.

Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition price and specifications

The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition comes with a 14-inch full HD display offering a 91% screen to body ratio thanks to the near bezel-less design. Even though this laptop comes with a metal build, it weighs just 1.35 kilograms and packs a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 or i5 processor, Nvidia GeForce 2GB Nvidia MX350 GPU and 8 GB DDR4 RAM.

On the storage side, it comes with 512 GB of SSD storage and draws power from a 46Wh battery and Xiaomi says it can deliver up to 10 hours of backup. The laptop runs on a licenced version of Windows 10 out of the box. Other features include Mi fast unlock to authenticate users via a connected Mi Band, and Mi Share to transfer files within devices.

The i7 variant has a USB Type-C port while other ports include 2 x Type-A, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x HDMI, and a combo audio jack. There is no webcam on the Horizon Edition, but Xiaomi offers one bundled in the box.

The price of Mi Notebook 14 horizon edition is set at Rs. 54,999 for the i5 variant while the i7 variant pegs you back by Rs. 59,999.

Mi Notebook 14 price and specifications

The Mi Notebook 14, as the name suggests, comes with a 14-inch display coupled with a 10th Generation Intel i5 processor with either Nvidia MX250 GPU or integrated Intel Iris UHD620 graphics. This laptop comes with two different storage variants – 256 GB and 512 GB SATA SSD storage.

For connectivity, it comes with two USB 3.1 type-A ports, an HDMI port, a DC power in, a 3.55mm combo jack and a USB 2.0 port. It also comes with a 46Wh battery which can last up to 10 hours.

Price of the Mi Notebook 14 in India starts at Rs. 41,999 for the base variant that comes with 256GB SSD and Intel Iris UHD620 graphics. The 512GB variant with the same graphics card option is priced at Rs. 44,999 while the Nvidia MX 250 variant is priced at Rs. 47,999. All the variants have 8 GB of RAM.