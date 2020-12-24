Xiaomi Mi 10i colours, RAM and storage options leaked ahead of Indian launch

The Xiaomi Mi 10i is all set to launch in India on January 5, 2021. This will be one of the first major launches of the year as well. With a couple of weeks still left to the launch, the Mi 10i’s colour variants, RAM, and storage options have been leaked.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i in India is expected to be rebranded version of the Redmi Note Pro 5G which was launched in China back in November. The Xiaomi Mi 10i will join the Xiaomi Mi 10 family which currently consists of Mi 10, Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro in India.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

A Twitter user whose username goes by Indranil Chakraborty has shared a screenshot which reveals a few key specifications of the upcoming Mi 10i device. The device is said to come in three colour options - Midnight Black, Pacific Sunrise, and Atlantic Blue. As for the configurations, the device is expected to come in two variants - 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage and 8GB of RAM coupled with 256GB of storage.

Apart from this information, the user did not provide any further details. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G in China comes Black, Blue, and Silent starry sky which is likely to be called the Pacific Sunrise in India. Also, it looks like the Indian variant is will miss the top of the line 8+256GB variant.

Ahead of the launch in India, the teaser on Amazon is already live. The Xiaomi Mi 10i will be sold on Amazon. The teaser page also confirms 108MP camera, new chipset which is the Snapdragon 750G, high refresh rate display, and design.

Xiaomi Mi 10i specs (expected)

The Xiaomi Mi 10i will likely be one of the cheapest phones with 108MP camera in India. The current holder of this title is the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro which is priced at Rs 39,999. The device packs in the new Samsung ISOCELL HM2 image sensor which has a large 1/1.52-inch size. This is followed by a 13MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device will be Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is a new mid-range platform with 5G capabilities and was recently seen on the Moto G 5G in India. As the leak suggests, the device will come with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Mi 10i will have a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate with AdaptiveSync, allowing it to smartly switch between six different stops based on the content being displayed.

The battery is rated at 4,820mAh with support for 33W fast charging. Other features include IP53 water-resistance, 360-degree ambient light sensing, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a free antimicrobial case and screen protector.

As for pricing, the Mi 10i should occupy the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 segment, space which Xiaomi hasn’t updated after the Redmi K20 series.