Xiaomi is launching Mi Band 4 in India on September 17

Xiaomi is hosting a 'Smarter Living 2020' event on September 17 in India where it is expected to launch the Mi Band 4 fitness tracking wearable along with a bunch of its ecosystem products.

Mi fans, the year's most anticipated #Xiaomi product is right around the corner! Roll up your sleeves for 17th September 2019! #SmarterLiving 2020 is coming. pic.twitter.com/XmMhdApkGbSeptember 9, 2019

The Smarter Living event from 2018 saw the Chinese electronics maker release the Mi Band 3, Mi TVs, Luggage trolley, Air Purifier and Home Security Camera in India. Going by that account, we expect Xiaomi to refresh all of these products during its upcoming event on September 17.

About Mi Band 4

Mi Band 4 follows the largely popular Mi Band 3 fitness tracker from Xiaomi. It's got a slightly bigger screen than the last year's wearable but the biggest update comes in the form of an RGB screen. This is something that many users demanded after using the Mi Band 3 and is only a natural progression for the smart wearable series.

There's an NFC variant of the Mi Band 4 in addition to the Avengers limited edition series which has been available in China. There's no word whether Xiaomi will also announce the Mi Band 4 Avengers Limited Edition in India, however, we hope it does.

Mi Band 4 features a 0.95-inch RBG screen with a resolution of 240 x 120 pixels. The screen uses an AMOLED panel and is protected by a layer of 2.5D tempered glass. The screen is around 40% more than the previous generation due to the use of a double layer capacitive touch panel.

One of the benefits of an RGB screen is that the users can now customize the display with more than 77 themes and different colours. The fitness tracker is certified to work in upto 50 meters or 5ATM of water, so you can easily go swimming with this on your wrist.

As for the sensors, the Mi Band 4 is fitted with a 6-axis accelerometer, PPG heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring system, to name a few. It could be possible that Xiaomi customizes the Mi Band 4 to work with Google Assistant or Apple Siri when it launches in India.

According to Xiaomi, the Mi Band 4 can last for 20 days on a single charge.

The Mi Band 4 Avengers Limited edition variants come with custom wristbands. A blue band with an insignia of Captain America, a red band with Iron Man mask design and graphite black with the Avengers logo.

Mi Band 4 starts at CNY169 (~ Rs 1,703) in China but Xiaomi could launch it closer to Rs 2,000 mark at launch.