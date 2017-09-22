Xiaomi Diwali with Mi Sale Starting Soon: Discounts, Coupons, F-Codes, Flash Sales

Xiaomi has just announced the ‘Diwali with Mi’ sale on its official online store. Scheduled to be held between 27th September and 29th September, there will be offers and discounts on several Xiaomi products. As with every Mi sale, the ‘Diwali with Mi’ shall also consist of Re. 1 flash sales, increased availability of popular smartphones, free coupons, and F-codes.

The preparations for the sale will start with the distribution of discount coupons for accessories and f-codes for highly demanded phones. You may get these by spending your Mi Tokens. Next, there are the Re. 1 flash sales, where you can get popular Xiaomi products at just Re. 1. This will take place at specific intervals between 11 am to 5 pm.

Read more: Xiaomi Redmi 7

On every sale day starting from 27th September, discount coupons will be available at 10 am, Re. 1 flash sale from 11 am to 5 pm, bid to win from 2 pm to 6 pm (for an app only), and lastly the fastest fingers first at 4 pm. Now, let’s talk about the main deals of the “Diwali with Mi” sale.

Apart from increasing the availability of the popular products, Xiaomi is offering some drool-worthy discounts on its smartphones and accessories.

Given below are all the deals that will go live on 27th September.

• Xiaomi Redmi 4 (4GB / 64GB): Rs. 9,499 (Rs. 1500 off)

• Xiaomi Redmi 4 (3GB / 32 GB): Rs. 8,499 (Rs. 500 off)

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (4GB / 64 GB): Rs. 10,999 (Rs. 2000 off)

• Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 (3GB / 32GB): Rs. 9,999 (Rs. 1000 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4GB / 32 GB): Rs. 12,999 (Rs. 2000 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (4GB / 64GB): Rs. 14,999 (Rs. 2000 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Headphones Comfort: Rs. 2,699 (Rs. 300 off)

• Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones: Rs. 499 (Rs. 100 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Capsule Earphones Black: Rs. 899 (Rs. 100 off)

• Xiaomi Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD: Rs. 1,799 (Rs. 200 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 10000mAh: Rs. 899 (Rs. 300 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2 20000mAh: Rs. 1,799 (Rs. 400 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2: Rs. 8,499 (Rs. 1500 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier Bundles: Rs. 9,998 (Rs. 2500 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2: Rs. 899 (Rs. 100 off)

• Xiaomi Mi Router 3C: Rs. 899 (Rs. 300 off)

If you have a SBI debit or credit card, you may avail another 5 percent cashback on top of all these offers. Do note that you need to make a minimum transaction of Rs. 8000 and the maximum discount you can avail is Rs. 1000.