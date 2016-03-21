LG Watch Urbane 2, once delayed, is now back from the dead

LG surprised us this morning with the announcement that its LG Watch Urbane 2nd Edition LTE is being resurrected after a five month delay.

We received our review unit of the wearable shortly after its announcement in October, but the product was shelved after a hardware issue was discovered that affected "day-to-day functionality of the device."

The device was -and still is to be- the first of its kind: a smartwatch packed with LTE capabilities. That means you can leave your phone at home, for once, without missing a phone call or text.

But, there has been one really big change. The Watch Urbane 2nd Edition was to launch with a wearable-friendly spin on webOS, but has since been replaced with Android Wear.

The best news of all, it seems that the smartwatch will be launching for the surprisingly low price of $199 at AT&T. At the time of writing, LG hasn't released global pricing or availability details.

We'll be posting a full review of the device as soon as LG provides us with an updated unit. Stay tuned.