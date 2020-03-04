We found the cheapest Chromebook in the world right now

Chromebooks are often seen as the perfect antidote to the complexity associated with Windows 10 devices, which makes them especially well suited to schools and universities.

It comes as no surprise then that the cheapest Chromebook on the market - the Lenovo 100E - has its cross-hairs set firmly on the education sector.

At just under $135 at Amazon ( roughly £105/AU$ 200 ) , the Lenovo 100E is small, light and surprisingly rugged. Lenovo also claims the machine enjoys a battery life of up to 10 hours, which is pretty much unheard of at this price point.

Lenovo 100E Chromebook - $133.03 at Amazon

It has a small screen (11.6-inch TN HD with anti-glare) with a quad-core processor, 4GB of RAM and 16GB onboard storage, which can be increased using an SD card.

The power connector is a Type-C model, which means you should be able to use it for data transfer. Add in 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2 and a surprisingly big 45Whr battery and you have a very decent laptop offering for students.

As a bonus, the 100E also comes with a few top notch durability features. These include reinforced ports and hinges, drop resistance up to 75cm (about 2.5 feet) and a spill resistant keyboard with mechanically anchored keys.

However, we are a little disappointed it doesn’t have more connectivity options. There’s only one USB 3.0 port, one HDMI port and a combo mic/headphone socket.

While Amazon ships globally, you may have to pay additional tax depending on your location.