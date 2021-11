Wales vs South Africa live stream: how to watch Autumn International from anywhere

The reigning Six Nations and World Cup champions face off in a blockbuster clash in Cardiff, with both teams out to prove their worth after recent humblings. Read on as our guide explains how to get a Wales vs South Africa live stream and watch the huge autumn international rugby match online today.

New Zealand gave Wales a 54-16 shellacking last weekend. It was a bruising affair in all senses of the word, Ross Moriarty and skipper Alun Wyn Jones requiring shoulder surgery for injuries sustained in the thick of the action.

South Africa's ultra-physical approach offers no respite, the Boks themselves looking to make a statement after losing their No. 1 ranking off the back of a poor Rugby Championship showing.

They did end it on a high though, narrowly beating the All Blacks in the final game of the tournament. Cheslin Kolbe, Faf de Klerk and Pieter-Steph du Toit are out of action, but South Africa's enviable strength in depth means their replacements are more than capable.

Wayne Pivac will be relieved to welcome Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit, Ellis Jenkins and more key men back into the fold, having been unable to field them last weekend.

This should be a cracker, so follow our guide as we explain all the ways to get a rugby live stream, including ways that you can watch Wales vs South Africa for FREE.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa FREE in the UK

Amazon Prime FREE for 30-days

Amazon has the rights to broadcast 17 of the 20 autumn internationals in the UK, and Wales vs South Africa is one of them. It kicks off at 5.30pm GMT on Saturday evening, and Amazon Prime members can live stream all of the action at no additional cost. An Amazon Prime membership costs £79 per year or £7.99 per month, but new users can sign up for a FREE 30-day Amazon Prime trial with full access to live sports coverage, Amazon's library of TV shows and films as well as free one-day delivery on purchases from Amazon's online store during that time. Not in the UK but still want to watch the rugby on your Prime account? Your best option is to download and install a VPN and then log in to a UK IP address.

How to watch Wales vs Springboks: live stream rugby in South Africa

Image Rugby fans looking to watch the Wales vs Springboks game in South Africa can tune in via subscription service SuperSport. Kick-off is set for 7.30pm SAST on Saturday evening. And if you're not going to be in front of your TV for this game, you can also watch the action via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app. If you want to catch SuperSport's coverage but are out of the country, you can use a VPN to tune in from anywhere.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and try to stream the rugby via your native broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to watch rugby from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

How to watch rugby in the US: live stream Wales vs South Africa

Image Dedicated rugby streaming service FloRugby has the broadcast rights to show the Wales vs South Africa game in the US, with kick-off set for 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday. FloRugby is the home of all of the autumn internationals rugby action, and a monthly subscription costs $29.99, with an annual subscription costing $150 that you can sign up to on the website. Both packages give you access to the entire FloSports network, which includes coverage of cycling, motorsport and American Football, all of which can be watched on a range of devices, including iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV, Chromecast and Apple TV.

How to live stream Wales vs South Africa in New Zealand

Image Sky Sport is showing the Wales vs South Africa game in New Zealand, but prepare for an early rise, with kick-off set for 6.30am NZDT early on Sunday morning. If you wake up in time, Sky Sport subscribers can live stream the game via the Sky Go service, while cord-cutters and anyone else can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs just $19.99. Anyone in New Zealand from abroad or vice-versa can use the VPN route outlined earlier to access their preferred coverage just like they would at home.

How to watch Wales vs South Africa: live stream rugby in Australia

Image In Australia you can tune in to Wales vs South Africa on Stan Sport, though prepare for a super late night, as kick-off is set for 4.30am AEDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE Stan Sport trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Wales vs South Africa live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN as per the instructions above.

Wales vs South Africa live stream: watch rugby FREE in Canada

Image Wales vs South Africa kicks off at 1.30pm ET / 10.30am PT on Saturday, and it's being shown by DAZN in Canada. That means you can tune in without paying a penny, thanks to DAZN's handy 1-month FREE trial deal! The streaming service is not only showing plenty of rugby action, but it's also the place to watch the NFL, and Premier League and Champions League soccer. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150, and the service is available via a dedicated apps for a wide array of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs. You can sign up and get started straight away - free trial or not - by heading to the DAZN website now.

