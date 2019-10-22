There's only a few days left to vote in the Golden Joystick Awards 2019

There's only a few days left to vote in the 37th Golden Joystick Awards over at our sister publication GamesRadar.

The Golden Joystick Awards honor the best videogames of the year across a variety of categories with a glitzy award ceremony.

This year's awards are being held on November 15 at London's Bloomsbury Big Top, with comedian Danny Wallace returning as the host.

Categories

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment/505 Games)

This year voting is open across a whopping 17 different categories including Most Wanted Game, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, PC, Indie and Multiplayer Games of the Year, alongside new categories: Best Gaming Hardware and Best Game Expansion.

But, who is in the running? Well, indie open-world mystery Outer Wilds has the most nominations including Best Storytelling and Best Visual Design, while paranormal adventure Control boasts four nominations including Best Audio and Best Visual Design.

Meanwhile Metro Exodus, Observation, Days Gone, Tetris Effect, Sunless Skies and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, also boast multiple nominations.

Here is the full list of categories you can vote for:

Best Storytelling

Best Visual Design

Best Audio

Best Indie Game

Best Multiplayer Game in partnership with Servers and Gameye

Best Game Expansion

Still Playing Award

Esports Game of the Year in partnership with Corsair

Best VR / AR Game

Best Gaming Hardware

Studio of the Year

Mobile Game of the Year

Nintendo Game of the Year

PlayStation Game of the Year

PC Game of the Year

Xbox Game of the Year

Most Wanted Game

Once again there will be a dedicated one-week voting window for Ultimate Game of the Year held at the end of the voting period. The voting for Ultimate Game of the Year will open on October 25 and close on November 1.

In addition, the critics choice award winners will be revealed on the night for Critics Choice Award, Breakthrough Award, Lifetime Achievement and Outstanding Contribution award.

You can see the full shortlist and cast your vote over on GamesRadar, with voting closing on October 24. If that's not enough for you, every voter will receive a free ebook worth up to £9.99.