Vivo Y12 with triple camera launched in India for Rs 12,490

Vivo launched the Vivo Y12 smartphone today. The company's newest device retails at Rs 12,490. It is available only through major offline stores across the country.

Specifications

The Y12 comes in a single configuration- with 4GB RAM + 32GB storage. It has a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) Halo FullView LCD panel with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) octa-core SoC.

The Vivo Y12 features a triple rear camera setup- a 13MP primary sensor, 8MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary sensor, as well as an LED flash. The camera supports a list of features, including Time-Lapse, Live Photos, HDR, Portrait Mode, Panorama, and Super Wide-Angle Camera among others. It also has PDAF support.

The selfie camera in front has an 8MP sensor with Portrait Bokeh and AI Face Beauty support.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. Other onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Y12 packs a whopping 5000mAh battery, said to work with preloaded power-saving technologies to deliver an extended usage on a single charge. Useful, considering there's no fast-charging support.

The Vivo Y12 comes in two colour variants: Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue.