Vivo X70 series finally gets a launch date in India

Vivo’s latest flagship smartphone series, the X70 series, has been in the news for some time already. This new lineup of smartphones was unveiled In China earlier this month and is now slated to launch in India on September 30.

The Vivo X70 series will succeed the X60 series that that was launched in India earlier this year. And while the lineup includes three phones – Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro Plus, we might not get the vanilla Vivo V70 in India.

Like its predecessor, the V70 series is going to be camera-centric smartphones and has been created in collaboration with the German lens maker Zeiss.

To recall, Vivo had recently slashed the price of its X60 series a few days back to make way for the new lineup. It has been reported that the specs of both the Indian and the global variants may be similar to the one released in China earlier. Let us have a look at the specifications of the upcoming smartphones.

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro specifications

The Vivo X70 and the X70 Pro are fairly similar when it comes to the overall build and design. Both the devices come with a flat 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate display and punch-hole cutout. Though the difference is in the internals. While the X70 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Chipset, the X70 Pro is equipped with an Exynos 1080 SoC.

Both the devices are 5G capable and come with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, run on Android 11 powered OxygenOS and come with features like 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port.

Powering the Vivo X70 is a 4400 mAh battery pack while the battery pack on the Pro version is a tiny bit larger at 4450 mAh. Both the phones support 44W fast charging. The camera setup in the Vivo X70 consists of a 40-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. While the Pro has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. Both the phones have a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X70 Pro Plus specifications

The Vivo X70 Pro Plus is the flagship phone and comes with a 6.78-inch QHD+ Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with curved edges and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

It comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. There is a 32-megapixel snapper on the front for selfies and video chats. It draws power from a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast charging.

Price of Vivo X70 Series in India

The Vivo X70 Series is a flagship range of products Vivo. It is pricing in China starts at CNY 3699 for the base variant of the Vivo X70 and goes all the way up to CNY 6999 for the top-end variant of the X70 Pro Plus. This suggests that the pricing of the Vivo X70 series is going to be on similar lines and the top-end variant could easily be priced around Rs. 70,000.

