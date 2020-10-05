Vivo V20 to launch on October 13 in India with 44MP selfie camera

Vivo V20 will launch in India on October 13, confirmed the company today. The upcoming Vivo V20 will be the successor to the Vivo V19 which launched back in May.

The Vivo V20 will be unveiled in a virtual launch event on October 13. The landing page for the same is already live on Flipkart. The tagline this time around is "DetailEveryMoment". The Vivo V series's primary focus has always been the camera and we expect this to be same on the new Vivo V20 as well.

Although the Flipkart teaser doesn't reveal what phones will be launched in the series, we expect more than one phone to come out in the Vivo V20 series. The teaser says the Vivo V20 will be the slimmest phone in the smartphone segment which is priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Currently, the Oppo F17 Pro, which at 7.48mm thickness is the slimmest in the segment and looks like Vivo V20 will be even slimmer. And, as the teaser suggests, the device will be priced under Rs 30,000.

The Vivo V20 is also confirmed to come with a 44MP eye autofocus selfie camera. Going by the previous reports, Vivo series will consist of two devices at least apart from Vivo V20 - the Vivo V20 SE and Vivo V20 Pro. Furthermore, the Vivio V20 series is also said to feature the same camera layout as we’ve seen on the Vivo X50 series. However, it is unlikely that we will get the gimbal camera system since the V20 series is mostly a mid-range series.

The Vivo V20 SE is likely to feature Snapdragon 665 SoC with a prime clock speed of 1.8GHz. It is said to come with 8GB of RAM, which is most likely the top-end variant and we can also expect 4/6GB variant. Apart from that, it is said to pack in 33W fast charging and will run on Funtouch OS based on Android 10 out of the box. It is said to come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. This display supports 60Hz refresh rate and houses the front-facing selfie camera in a waterdrop notch.

The Vivo V20 could be powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset and the phone may come with a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging tech. And, the top of the line Vivo V20 Pro is expected to pack in Snapdragon 765 SoC, 6.44-inches AMOLED panel, 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with 4,000mAh battery and 33W fast charging.