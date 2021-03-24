Vivo V20 price in India slashed: now starts at Rs 22,990

Vivo V20 price in India has been slashed. The Vivo V20 mid-range phone, which was launched back in October 2020, has received a Rs 2,000 price cut on both 128GB and 256GB variants in India, and the new pricing now starts at Rs 22,990.

The Vivo V20 was introduced with Snapdragon 720G chipset, but in December last year, the company moved to Snapdragon 730G chipset while the rest of the specs remains the same. Here is the new pricing of the Vivo V20 in India.

Vivo V20 price in India and availability

Vivo v20 New price Old price 8+128GB Rs 22,990 Rs 24,990 8+256GB Rs 25,990 Rs 27,990

Buy Vivo V20 on Amazon | Flipkart 8+128GB: Rs 22,990 8+256GB: Rs 25,990View Deal

The Vivo V20 8+128GB variant is now priced at Rs 22,990 and the 8+256GB variant is priced at Rs 25,990. Both variants have received a price drop of Rs 2,000. The device is available on Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo e-store, and offline stores across the country. The phone is available in Midnight Jazz, Moonlight Sonata and Sunset Melody colourways

On Amazon, you can avail 10% discount with ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. In addition, you can also avail additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange. On Flipkart, you get 10% off on SBI Credit Card.

Vivo V20 specs

(Image credit: Aakash Jhaveri)

The highlight of the Vivo V series has always been the cameras and the Vivo V20 brings a 44MP f/2.0 selfie camera(Samsung ISOCELL GH1) with Eye autofocus. There is also steady face stabilization and dual-view video mode, 4K video support, super night mode, and much more.

On the rear, you get a three-camera setup with a 64MP f/1.89 primary camera (Samsung ISOCELL GW1), an 8MP ultra-wide shooter with a 120-degree field-of-view that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 2MP mono camera. The battery is rated at 4,000mAh with support for 33W FlashCharge. The Vivo V20 flaunts a 6.44-inch E3 AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It runs on Android 11 out of the box.

Buy Vivo V20 on Amazon | Flipkart 8+128GB: Rs 22,990 8+256GB: Rs 25,990View Deal

Follow TechRadar India on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram!