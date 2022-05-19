Vi introduces Hero Unlimited prepaid plans - check pricing, offers and more

Audio player loading…

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced new plans for the Indian market under the Vi Hero Unlimited banner. The Telecom Service Providers in India have already revised their plans multiple times. Not only this, but they have also tried to offer the best plans with OTT app subscriptions and other features too.

The Vi Hero Unlimited plans consist of four packages - Rs 299, Rs 359, Rs 479, and Rs 719. All four plans are already listed on the official website of Vi.

Vi Hero Unlimited plan details

Beginning with the basic Rs 299 plan, it offers 1.5GB of data per day along with 100 messages per day and unlimited calling for a period of 28 days. Another major highlight of the recharge is the 'Binge All Night' feature, weekend data rollover, and Vi TV and Movies membership.

The Rs 359 plan of Viv offers 3GB of data per day along with 100 SMS per day, 28 days validity, and unlimited calls to any network. Other benefits of the plan are weekend data rollover, Binge All Night, Vi TV and Movies membership, and 2GB backup data without any extra cost.

In the Rs 479 plan of Vi, all the benefits are the same as the Rs 359 plan apart from 1.5GB data per day and 56 days validity. Now comes the high-end plan, Rs 719, of the Vi Hero Unlimited plans. The plan offers 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and 84 days of validity.

These are the four latest plans introduced by Vi along with their benefits. You can go for any of them according to your requirement and usage.

The weekend data rollover magic

The Weekend Data roll over feature by Vi Idea that accumulates all the unused data in weekdays and offers that as extra data on weekends can be a game changer. This feature by Vi has already attracted a lot of customers and works as a leverage over other competitors.

In general, the sudden surge in the plan prices by most service providers in the last six months has already affected a large number of users and their usage capacity. At this point in time, the telecom service providers that will succeed in making the plans look more cost efficient can gain the maximum number of users.