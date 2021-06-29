This online tool will help you choose the perfect pair of running shoes

Wiggle has launched a tool to help you find the perfect running shoes at home, using proper biomechanical tests to take the guesswork out of choosing your next pair. My Run Shoe Finder doesn't limit you to a small handful of brands, and will offer suggestions from names including Asics, Adidas, Nike, Saucony, Hoka, and many more.

The whole process takes less than five minutes, and is intended to serve as an alternative to having a fitting in a physical store, many of which are currently offering limited services due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the difficulty of 'quarantining' footwear once it's been handled by a member of the public.

We've tested and ranked the best running watches

If you're on a budget, take a look at the best cheap running watches

Don't need GPS? Check our our guide to the best fitness trackers

The online tool was created together with applied sports scientist Richard Felton-Thomas, who specializes in technology and biomechanics.

How it works

Take off your shoes and socks and stand in front of a mirror, and the tool will lead you through a series of exercises to test ankle mobility, foot rotation, hip flexibility, and determine the structure of your foot. At each stage, the tool provides advice on what each metric means in terms of your running, and the type of shoe that will suit you best.

(Image credit: Wiggle)

At the end, you'll see some general advice on the shoe characteristics to look for (in our case, a supportive shoe with a low heel to toe drop and a soft forefoot), plus some recommendations for exercises to improve your biomechanics. You'll then be shown a list of possible shoes to consider. For us, this included many of our preferred models such as the Saucony Endorphin Shift – but also many shoes we hadn't considered before.

My Run Shoe Finder is free to use, so load it up, test your biomechanics, and check out your results.