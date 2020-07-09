The Redmi K20 Pro gets a temporary price drop in India

The Redmi K20 Pro marked Xiaomi’s return to the flagship smartphone space after a long hiatus when it was announced. Almost a year later, it is now available at a lower price as a part of a promotional offer.

The Redmi K20 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is now available at Rs 24,999, which is a Rs 2,000 discount when compared to its new price tag after GST revisions. The offer will last for a week till July 13. The 256GB + 8GB configuration will continue to retail at Rs 29,999. Colour options include Flame Red, Glacier Blue, Pearl White and Carbon Black

Check out the Redmi K20 Pro on Amazon | Flipkart

Mi Fans, really thankful for the fantastic response we've got on #RedmiK20Pro - the #AlphaFlagship.To celebrate, starting today, we're offering ₹2000 off on the Redmi K20 Pro 6+128GB variant till 13th July.Get yours from @Flipkart, @amazonIN, and https://t.co/pMj1r7lwp8 now! pic.twitter.com/rIRxnEtGlBJuly 8, 2020

Redmi K20 Pro specs

The Redmi K20 Pro was a flagship when it originally launched, bringing a Snapdragon 865 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It was the most affordable smartphone with that mix. To keep the performance in check, it also implemented an 8-layer graphite cooling stack. Software features like Game Turbo help in prioritizing resources.

The other key talking point was an obtrusion-free bezel-less display. It sported a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, also capable of HDR10 and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It also brought an in-display fingerprint scanner and a pop-up selfie camera.

The back sports a triple-camera array with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary shooter followed a 13MP ultra-wide lens and an 8MP telephoto. Selfies are handled by a motorized 20MP camera. It brought many new shooting modes such as AI sky replacement and smart shooting options.

On the inside, the Redmi K20 Pro shipped with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ at 27W. It even managed to retain the headphone jack. The 3.5mm jack is also capable of being a Hi-Fi DAC for audi playback.

We can’t help but think this move was encouraged by the launch of the Realme X3 series in India, which is the direct competitor to the Redmi K20 Pro.