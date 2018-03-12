A new teaser hints at the launch of Oppo F7 smartphone

Oppo has announced that the ‘Oppo F7 is coming’ to the Indian smartphone market. Their teaser on the social platform is tagged, ‘Guess the Cricketer’, inviting followers to guess the who ambassadors of the launch might be.

Every day, since March 10, Oppo have posted a teaser image that features a blurry outline of one of the cricketers with them holding the phone in front of their face.

Make way for the all-new #OPPOF7 now with an awesome notch screen. Can you guess who the Indian cricketer is behind the phone? pic.twitter.com/dc2vaHlm2mMarch 10, 2018

This is the first official announcement about the successor to the Oppo F5. Oppo's flagship, the F7, is going to be keeping with the norm of past Oppo phones, focusing on the selfie feature. The 25MP front camera is said to be equipped with AI features, real-time HDR, a ‘beauty mode’ and in line with the trend of most flagship models, AR stickers.

The Oppo R15, expected to launch in China next month, is considered to be similar to the Oppo F7 in terms of design. The R15 was spotted on TENAA, with a 6.2 Full HD+ display and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Rumours speculate that the screen to body ratio will be around 89.09 percent.

Who is the third mystery Indian cricketer and get set for the amazingly new #OPPOF7, which now comes with a super full-screen that enables an immersive viewing experience! pic.twitter.com/cnHvfNVOVtMarch 12, 2018

There isn’t a lot of clarity in terms of which processor the device is powered by because some reports hypothesize that it may be the Snapdragon 670 chipset while others suggest that it may run on a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC.

The operating system will probably be the Color OS 4.0 layered on top of Android 8.1 Oreo.