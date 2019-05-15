The best Android tablets in 2019: The best slates with Google's OS

Looking for a tablet and thinking about an Android device? Well, there are other options out there with Windows 10, such as the Surface Pro 4 - but tablets running Android remain the main rival to the iOS-toting iPad, iPad Pro, iPad Pro 9.7 and iPad mini 4.

Plus, there are so many choices and variants to choose from! Some Android tablets have 10-inch screens, others seven, while the rest land somewhere in between, with a handful pushing the boundaries past 10 inches. There are also big differences in battery life, processing power, RAM and price.

We've gathered the best the Android tablet market has to offer, across all price and size points, so read on to see which Google-powered slates you should be considering.

Want to include some iPads or don't have as much to spend? Step right up and see our: Best tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e

The new star in the Galaxy

Weight: 400g | Dimensions: 245 x 160 x 5.5mm | OS: Android 9 Pie | Display: 10.5-inch QHD Super AMOLED panel | Processor: Snapdragon 670 SoC | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP | Battery: 7040mAh

Bright display

Lightweight

Has both Dex and Bixby

No headphone jack

Design is meh

Unimpressive camera

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is an impressively lightweight, compact Android tablet. It has a vivid display and long-lasting battery life, which makes it ideal for those who want a bigger, better screen for multimedia consumption.

It runs Android 9 Pie out of the box, and while the absence of a headphone jack might get a raised eyebrow, the box contains an adaptor that allows you to use your regular wired headphones with the USB-C port.

The camera performance isn't the best, and the back design is rather uninspired, but it's a solid option if you don't want to splurge on the fancier, pricier S4 tab.

Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4

Samsung's flagship Android slate is still the big brother of the family

Weight: 483g | Dimensions: 249.3 x 164.3 x 7.1mm | OS: Android 8.1 Oreo | Screen size: 10.5-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 | CPU: Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 64GB | Battery: 7,300mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 8MP

PC desktop-like Dex interface

Comes with the S Pen stylus

Large 10.5-inch screen

Dex touchscreen detection is off

Keyboard design is unintuitive

Expensive for what it delivers

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S4 is our favorite Android tablet right now and replaces the Galaxy Tab S3. It's got a large and bright 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display that's perfect to binge watch while also being equally powerful to run some graphic intensive titles. The S Pen comes in handy for taking notes but its real prowess lies in illustrating and drawing. All of this is powered by a huge 7,300mAh battery which supports fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Weight: 429g | Dimensions: 237.3 x 169 x 6mm | OS: Android 7 | Screen size: 9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Snapdragon 820 | RAM: 4GB | Storage: 32GBGB | Battery: 6,000mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Great premium design

HDR-ready display is excellent

Keyboard is a costly extra

High price tag

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 has a powerful processor and an excellent display that's prepped to show you HDR content, something even the iPad can't do yet.

There's an S-Pen stylus included in the box on top of which you have the option of purchasing the keyboard, but do keep in mind that it's a little pricey.

Galaxy Tab S3 is expensive, but it's worth it when you look at all of the power and amazing features you'll get for that amount of money.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S3

Honor Mediapad T3 10

Huawei Mediapad T3 10

Weight: 460g | Dimensions: 229.8 x 159.8 x 8mm | OS: Android 7.0 | Screen size: 9.6-inch | Resolution: 800 x 1280 | CPU: Snapdragon 425 | RAM: 2/3GB | Storage: 16/32GB | Battery: 4,800mAh | Rear camera: 5MP | Front camera: 2MP

Compact

Decent battery life

Average camera performance

The Huawei MediaPad T3 10 carries a similar look to the MediaPad M3 Lite 10. Its aluminum back plate and rounded edges feel wonderful in your hands and make the device easy to use.

The tablet is powered by the entry-level Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor which is capable of handling a set number of tasks easily including some heavy games. The two variants are 2GB/16GB and 3GB/32GB, the former obviously being cheaper.

It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s own UI on the top. Considering the price, the tablet offers decent performance and good battery life.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

Taking 'Netflix and chill' to the next level

Weight: 665g | Dimensions: 246.9 x 179.1 x 4.6mm | OS: Android 5.1.1 | Screen size: 10.1-inch | Resolution: 2560 x 1600 | CPU: Intel Atom quad-core | RAM: 2GB | Storage: 16GB/32GB | Battery: 10,200mAh | Rear camera: 13MP | Front camera: 5MP

Integrated projector

Great audio

Heavy

Glitchy interface

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro is packed full of media-focused features and sports a uniquely distinctive design.

There's a built-in stand to take the heft off your hands, while the integrated projector means you can enjoy big screen entertainment away from your TV. Even otherwise, the screen exhibits enough sharpness that you won't always feel the need to use a projector anyway.

All that technology heaped into one phone does make it less portable than most tablets on this list and the UI could be better, but it's a fairly unique option.

Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Weight: 256g/389g | Dimensions: 198.6 x 134.8 x 5.6mm/237.3 x 169 x 5.6mm | OS: Android 6.0.1 | Screen size: 8.0-inch/9.7-inch | Resolution: 1536 x 2048 | CPU: Octa-core | RAM: 3GB | Storage: 32GB/64GB | Battery: 4000mAh/5870mAh | Rear camera: 8MP | Front camera: 2.1MP

Thinner, lighter design

Great screen

So-so battery life

Camera is mediocre

There are plenty of reasons to invest in the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 - especially if you're after one of the best Android tablets on the market but at a cheaper price than the Galaxy Tab S3 above.

It's reading and web surfing-friendly, while the new 4:3 screen and general size and shape works for casual tasks. Videos work better on the Tab S3 as compared to its the Tab S2 thanks to its elongated aspect ratio - but they don't exactly look bad here.

You can choose between the 8-inch and 9.7-inch variants, which challenge Apple's iPad and iPad mini ranges, with the smaller option being more portable and cheap.

Almost impossibly thin, pumped full of power and with a slick version of Samsungs' TouchWiz interface on board, the Galaxy Tab S2 gives the iPad Pro 9.7 and Pixel C a real run for their money.

Read the full review: Samsung Galaxy Tab S2

Amazon Fire

Amazon Fire

Almost unbelievably cheap

Weight: 313g | Dimensions: 115mm x 191mm x 10.6mm | OS: Fire OS | Screen size: 7-inch | Resolution: 1024 x 600 | CPU: Quad-core 1.3GHz | RAM: 1GB | Storage: 8/16GB | Battery: Up to 7 hours | Rear camera: 2MP | Front camera: VGA

Family friendly

Fantastically cheap

Dated screen

Questionable interface

Tablets don’t get any cheaper than this – well, functional ones don’t anyway. The incredibly low price and sturdy design make the Amazon Fire a great choice to give to a kid – in fact, Amazon’s even built a (pricier) version specifically for children.

Even for the grown-ups, the Amazon Fire far exceeds expectations, with a fairly bright 7.0-inch screen, acceptable speakers, solid battery life paired with reasonable performance. The snappy interface gives you the ability to run most of the games.

Fire OS won’t suit everyone and isn’t a tablet that impresses once you take the price out of the equation, but for what the Amazon Fire costs it would almost be rude not to buy it.